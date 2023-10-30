Missy Elliott celebrated the first anniversary of Missy Elliott Day by paying it forward! A year after the 52-year-old was honored by her hometown in Portsmouth, Virginia, with the eponymous holiday and a city street named after her, Missy donated $50,000 to the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Per The Virginian Pilot, PRHA executive director Alisa Winston revealed the donation during a special ceremony at the Dr. O. Marriner Family Life Center at Grove Church, the city’s oldest African-American Baptist church, explaining that the money would be used to pay the past-due rents of 26 families.

Missy, born Melissa Arnette Elliott, gave a short speech at the ceremony, sharing that she'd been planning how to celebrate "Missy Elliott Day " since this time last year.

"I wanted to give back and let that be the celebration of Missy Elliott, just to show that I love everybody out here," she said, adding that no matter where she travels, her hometown is always close to her heart.

"Just know that P-town is with me no matter where I go," the Virginia native said. "I love my city. I love my state. I love everything about it. Everything about Missy comes from here."

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The emcee's mother was also in attendance, and she shared a bit of insight into her daughter's giving spirit. "When you give, you give because you remember those days when you didn't have," Patricia Elliott said after the ceremony. "If each person would give when they get to the top, then, what a real beautiful world we would be in."

Missy took to Instagram to share photos from the big day with her fans. Posting a gallery of images featuring her, Winston and others, she wrote, "Thank you VA! Where I was born taught me DRIVE taught me FAITH taught me HUMILITY also taught me Dont try me either🤣🤣😂 but most of all taught me the blessings I get are not just for me but to Bless someone else🙏🏾 I love #757 #MissyElliottDay."

"Love to Portsmouth Redevelopment & housing authority & Executive Director Alisa Winston," she added.

Another post featured images of Missy standing in front of the street sign that the Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to rename "Missy Elliott Boulevard" last year.

"I been through MANY ups & downs but it’s nothing like having FAITH!," the rapper captioned the carousel of photos. "God I Thank you for your FAVOR🙏🏾 If anybody feel like quitting NO🙅🏾‍♀️just hang in there your BLESSING may be coming sooner than you think! Just keep PUSHING even through tough times! You built for this🫵🏾💪🏾💜."

Last September, an announcement revealed that the Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to rename a portion of McLean Street to "Missy Elliott Boulevard," and the Songwriters Hall of Famer would receive a key to the city.

"We're beyond proud of Missy's accomplishments and so thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her right here in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia," said Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman. "Missy's trailblazing career is a testament that when you dream big, anything is possible. We're excited to celebrate her and rename this street in her honor."

According to WAVY, the ceremony included a parade at Manor High School, where Missy was honored with sounds from three HBCU bands -- the Norfolk State University Spartan Legion, Hampton University's Marching Force, and Elizabeth City State University's Sound of Class. Fellow Virginia music icons Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timbaland were also in attendance.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover presented Missy with the key to the city, while Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Bobby Scott presented the proclamations to honor Missy and her accomplishments.

Gov. Youngkin also declared Oct. 17 as Missy Elliott Day, describing the MC as "the American dream."

Meanwhile, Missy will have even more to celebrate before the year is over. The artist will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 3. The show will be streamed on Disney+.

