Molly Ringwald's daughter apparently has quite the origin story. The Pretty in Pink alum is revealing the surprising place she suspects her eldest child was conceived in a new interview.

"I believe that Mathilda was conceived in the dressing room at Studio 54 right at the end of my run playing Sally Bowles in Cabaret in 2003," Ringwald tells The Times. "It's so Mathilda to be conceived in such an iconic place."

Ringwald, 56, welcomed daughter Mathilda Ereni Gianopoulos with her husband, Panio Gianopoulos, in October 2003. The 20-year-old is a big sister to the couple's other children, 14-year-old fraternal twins Adele Georgiana Gianopoulos and Roman Stylianos Gianopoulos.

In her interview with The Times, Ringwald shares that she was desperate to have a baby at the time she fell pregnant with Mathilda.

"I always knew I wanted to have children but it took me a while -- I was 36 when she was born. At that age the biological clock is a real thing and it had kind of become deafening," she says. "All I could think about was: must have kids."

She also addresses the challenges of balancing motherhood with her career as an actress.

"The hardest thing about motherhood was realizing that my time was not my own," Ringwald confesses. "As an actress, I've traveled a lot and learnt to live with instability, but that's not great for kids. That's something I am always looking to improve on and luckily I have a husband who is a planner and is very stable."

Most recently, Ringwald graced the screen in Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans on FX. In the series, she portrays Joanne Carson.

The second wife of Johnny Carson, Joanne became friends with Truman Capote after he started writing a book about the late-night TV host. The two became such good friends that he reportedly died in her arms before half of his ashes would come into her possession.

"Everybody had to bring their A-game," Ringwald told ET of filming the series. "I mean, you know, there's some pretty fashionable ladies."

Among her Feud co-stars are Demi Moore, Naomi Watts, Calista Flockhart, Chloë Sevigny, Diane Lane and Tom Hollander, who portrays Capote.

While she did reunite with fellow Brat Pack star Moore in the series, Ringwald recalled the astonishing fact that the two had never actually starred in anything together until Feud.

"It's funny because Demi and I never did anything together, we never worked together," she said. "We didn't even know each other, really. So that was really nice to get to know her on this."

Now, Mathilda is set to make her own acting debut in Prime Video's upcoming film, The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galatzine.

The Idea of You will be released on May 2.

