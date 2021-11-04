This holiday season, Target is kicking off Black Friday early with the introduction of their week-long Holiday Best deals. Starting on Oct. 31, every Sunday Target will unveil the newest weekly deals on select items, and shoppers can rest easy knowing any sale bearing the “Holiday Best” label will be marked at the lowest planned price of the season. If, for any reason, a deal drops even lower later on, Target’s holiday price match guarantee will let shoppers retroactively price match products through Dec. 24.

Here at ET, we know a good deal when we see one. Between supply chain disruptions and severe shipping delays, shopping for the holiday season is already well underway. If you’re looking to grab those items on your wishlist before it’s too late, Target’s early Black Friday Holiday Best deals are a great option. With convenient shopping options from same-day delivery through Shipt, to drive-up and walk-in online order pick-up so you can buy online and pick up in store, you can enjoy the shopping season without stressing over shipping delays.

With sales on the latest tech, entertainment, kitchen appliances and more, the first week of Target’s early Black Friday deals is set to be a great one for finding gifts-- whether they be for yourself or others. And don’t forget to check out ET’s gift guide hub, for help finding that perfect present for everyone on your list this year.

Check back weekly to make sure you don’t miss out on these amazing deals! Here are the best deals from the first week of Target's Holiday Best sale.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones Target Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones With its adjustable and comfortable design, up to 40 hours of battery life and Fast Fuel charging that revives headphones for three hours after just five minutes of charging, it’s hard to beat the Beats Solo 3 headphones. $200 $100 Buy Now

On top of those great deals for the week of Oct. 31 through Nov. 6, Target just dropped even more Holiday Best deals today in celebration of early Black Friday, including new tech, big kitchen savings, and up to 60% off select video games for Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation. Ahead, check out some of the can't-miss deals that kicked off today and end Saturday, Nov. 6.

