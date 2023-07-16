Morgan Wallen Gifts Idaho Murder Victim’s Family Free Concert Tickets

Morgan Wallen is sharing kindness with the family of one of the victims in the University of Idaho murders, Ethan Chapin.

According to Ethan's mother, Stacy Chapin, the country singer reached out to her after hearing that her late son had been a fan of his, and Morgan invited the family to see his show, where he met with the Chapins as well.

"On Mother's Day 2022, Ethan sent me the best text about how @morganwallen had written a song for his mom @lesliwallen and how that could be our song," Stacy wrote alongside a photo of herself and her family standing alongside Morgan. "It was a very touching moment between us. I listen to 'I Thought You Should Know' all the time. I've told this story a lot, and to our surprise, a very kind person made an introduction."

"Last night, we met Morgan Wallen! He kindly gifted our family and friends tickets to his show in San Diego. Morgan's mom, Lesli, even flew in!" she continued. "It was an incredibly bittersweet full-circle moment."

According to Stacy, "the show would have been enough," but there was more than just a free show involved in Morgan's gift. "We were all over the moon, and then Morgan handed us a donation check to the @ethanssmilefoundation. It was one of the kindest gestures in my life," she continued.

Ethan's family began the Ethan's Smile Foundation in honor of their late son, which provides learning and scholarship opportunities for students. The donation was provided through the Morgan Wallen Foundation, a non-profit that also benefits children through sports and music programs.

"I still cannot believe it happened, and it isn't easy to recognize it all came at a massive cost to our family," Stacy wrote. "Morgan, thank you for everything 🙏@morganwallenfoundation"

Morgan's mom, Lesli Wallen, commented on the post and shared her appreciation for the family, writing, "Y’all are so precious. It was an honor to get to meet you."

Ethan was one of four University of Idaho students who were murdered at a house they were renting in November 2022 -- alongside Ethan's girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, and her roommates, Kaylee Gonclaves and Madison Mogen.

