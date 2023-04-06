Dealing with skincare troubles like acne and eczema is never fun. Perhaps you've scrolled through TikTok to try and find a solution to your blemishes or painful itchy skin and stumbled upon doctors recommending physician-developed Murad along with ordinary people giving positive testimonials about the skincare brand.

If you've been considering this skincare brand that social media is raving about, right now is the time to try Murad, as they're hosting their bi-annual sale and offering 25% off sitewide. To take advantage of these savings you just have to use code FAMILY25.

Founded in the 1980s by Dr. Murad, Murad was the first brand to formulate clinical skincare products with scientifically proven results. Quickly, the revolutionary skincare brand gained popularity with celebrities like Kerry Washington, Emily Blunt and Emma Roberts who have all mentioned they're fond of the brand. Murad's scientific research is used when developing their acne and eczema products, but they also use this same diligence in their anti-aging treatments and everyday products.

Are you ready to start shopping Murad to score products that actually deliver results for your skincare woes? Or maybe you're already a fan of the brand that needs to stock up. Either way, you'll want to cash in on these markdowns. Below, we've rounded up the best-selling Murad products you should have on your radar when shopping Murad's bi-annual sale. Just be sure to use the code FAMILY25 at checkout.

Targeted Wrinkle Corrector Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector Murad's powerful peptide-meets-hyaluronic treatment is 25% off right now. The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector works like an instant filler with hyaluronic acid, flooding wrinkles with hydration to help plump, smooth and reduce wrinkle intensity. $79 $59 Shop Now

Deep Relief Acne Treatment Murad Deep Relief Acne Treatment You know those deep, painful pimples that nothing seems to help? This highly-rated Murad treatment is formulated with phytosteroids to help target the root of the problem. $45 $34 Shop Now

Daily Defense Colloidal Oatmeal Cream Murad Daily Defense Colloidal Oatmeal Cream Anyone can use this lightweight moisturizer made with oatmeal and niacinamide, but it can also help those with eczema find relief from dry, itchy skin when using the cream during a flare-up. According to Murad, the cream can reduce redness from eczema after continued use. $54 $41 Shop Now

Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment Retinal is a powerful anti-aging ingredient and Murad paired their retinal with Kangaroo paw flower and olive leaf extract to hep amplify its effects. The overnight treatment can help improve the appearance of wrinkles and saggy skin. $105 $79 Shop Now

Custom Face Serum Murad Custom Face Serum Custom skincare? Yes, please. With this Custom Face Serum from Murad you'll fill out a survey to target your skin concerns and the experts at Murad will formulate a serum just for you. $69 $52 Shop Now

Soothing Oat and Peptide Cleanser Murad Soothing Oat and Peptide Cleanser If you have eczema or easily irritated skin, you may want to check out this gentle cleanser made with peptides and oat extract. The cleanser can help soothe and hydrate troubled skin. $42 $32 Shop Now

Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture Luxurious, while still lightweight, this moisturizer is packed with hydrating ingredients. The hyaluronic acid, coconut extract, shea butter and avocado oil will help your skin feel silky and smooth. $83 $62 Shop Now

Revitalixir Recovery Serum Murad Revitalixir Recovery Serum Is your busy life causing you stress? This hydrating and pearly finish serum was specifically created to help reduce the appearance of stress-induced aging. $97 $73 Shop Now

InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment Murad InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment Those with acne understand that even once the pimple heals you can still be left with long-lasting red spots and scars. Using BHAs to exfoliate skin and vitamin C to help brighten skin, the InvisiScar Resurfacing Treatment aims to reduce the appearance of acne scars. $38 $29 Shop Now

