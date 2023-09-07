Naomi Osaka is eight weeks into motherhood, and it's already a Grand Slam!

In July, the the 25-year-old tennis pro welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Shai, with rapper Cordae.

On Wednesday, the new mom stepped out for her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her baby girl. She posed at Victoria's Secret's event in celebration of The Tour '23 at The Manhattan Center in New York City.

"It's very interesting, but very rewarding," Osaka told ET's Rachel Smith of motherhood. "I'm doing good."

For the occasion, the athlete stunned in a white skirt with a tropical sunset airbrushed across it, which she paired with a lavender corset and an unbuttoned purple shirt over top. Topping off her look, Osaka wore a pair of white sneakers.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

The four-time Grand Slam champion has had to take a break from competitive tennis but is working to get back to the court -- and she hasn't been shy about showing via Instagram.

"Honestly I've been athletic or been playing sports since I was three, so it's it's like a part of my life," she told ET about her intense workouts.

Osaka -- who attended the U.S. Open in New York this week -- admitted that being a spectator has given her the itch to make her return in 2024 at the Australian Open.

"I went to the [U.S.] Open earlier today and it just brought me so much inspiration," she said. "So I'm very excited. It's made me a lot more grateful. Just a lot of little things I took for granted, now I'm kind of looking at it and since I can't play competitively right now, it's really making me itch to come back."

Elsa/Getty Images

Off the court, Osaka is embracing her sexy as she has partnered with Victoria's Secret for a collaboration. Osaka shared with ET what it means to be one of the faces of the brand.

"I think it's very important," she said. "Growing up for me, I saw Victoria's Secret and just the fact that there could be someone that looks like me representing the brand is really important. I think it's like little kids everywhere growing up and seeing, like if you see it, then you believe that that's what you can become."

And when it comes to the word "sexy," which has become synonymous with the brand, Osaka is all about embracing it.

"Just like knowing that you're different and unique and embracing that, instead of trying to shy away from it," she said when asked what sexy means to her.

Victoria Secret's The Tour '23 event launched the brand's reimagined fashion show, four years after canceling its iconic event. It will air Tuesday, Sept. 26 on Amazon Prime.

Emily Ratajkowski, Julia Fox, Doja Cat, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Candace Swanepoel, Brooke Shields, Lourdes Leon, Renee Rapp, and more models and performers alike also showed up for the show.

