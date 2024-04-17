NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter Expecting First Child

Congratulations are in order for NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and his wife, Amanda Carter!

The happy couple took to social media on Wednesday to share the news that they are expecting their first child together.

Wallace, 30, and Carter penned a heartfelt poem for a post on Instagram, which included a slideshow of snapshots showing the happy couple embracing, as well as a look at their sonogram.

"Spring has sprung. Summer will be rad. Fall is the first time, We'll be mom and dad!" the caption on the joint post read. "Baby Wallace coming October 2024!"

Wallace also shared a trio of black-and-white photos to X (formerly Twitter), one of which showed the pair sitting in the front seat of a vintage truck with their sonogram displayed on the rearview mirror.

"Wife: 'It would be the worst to have a baby on your birthday/birthday week.' Me: 'well damn…okay.' Coming…my birthday week," Wallace wrote alongside some laughing emojis.

Wallace and Carter tied the knot in a special New Year's Eve ceremony on Dec. 31, 2022. The racer and his longtime lady love said "I do" in front of hundreds of guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The wedding came almost exactly a year and a half after they got engaged in July 2021 following five years of dating.

ET spoke to the NASCAR star in Daytona, Florida, at the Daytona 500 race's 65th anniversary in February 2023, and he opened up about life as a newlywed.

"We gave ourselves 12 days in Bora Bora on our honeymoon to totally get away and relax. We realized after we got back that that was a little too long. I think we're good enough for nine days of being away from home, being away from our dog," he said at the time. "But we were able to just disconnect and enjoy time together because right after that, it was media, press and now we're here in Daytona, so it's been a pretty busy off-season."

Congrats to the happy couple!

RELATED CONTENT: