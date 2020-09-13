Naturalizer Sale: Take 70% Off Sandal and Handbag Sale Styles Sitewide

Looking for new shoes and handbags as we head into fall? The Naturalizer sale is offering 60% off sandals and 30% off other sale styles.

Among the women's footwear styles available at deep discounts at Naturalizer are boots, flats, pumps, sandals and sneakers. Plenty of handbags and accessories are also included in the sale.

Score this incredible deal now by using promo code SITBACK when you check out at Naturalizer's online store. Even sale items are eligible, meaning you can score select styles for under $15. (Now that's a special offer!) Plus, every order gets free shipping.

Also, Naturalizer is offering up to 70% off select handbags styles site wide.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite styles from the limited time Naturalizer sandals sale and handbag sale.

Stanton Wide Calf Naturalizer Naturalizer Stanton Wide Calf Naturalizer Naturalizer's Stanton boots are wide calf so that they fit perfectly on any leg. These boots come in brown, too. REGULARLY $109 $69.99 at Naturalizer

Marianne Slip On Sneaker Naturalizer Naturalizer Marianne Slip On Sneaker Naturalizer These gold sneakers transition easily from day to night, aka from jeans to midi dress. These Naturalizer slip on sneakers come in 15 different colors too. REGULARLY $79 $69.99 at Naturalizer

Soul Suzette Naturalizer Naturalizer Soul Suzette Naturalizer A pair of year-round booties is an essential purchase. REGULARLY $79 $49.99 at Naturalizer

Sansa Naturalizer Naturalizer Sansa Naturalizer Slide right into these baby blue suede shoes. These slides come in four colors: nude leather, black leather, silver leather and blue suede. $110 at Naturalizer

Lorna Naturalizer Naturalizer Lorna Naturalizer Naturalizer's Lorna loafer comes in 16 shades, and we're partial to this navy leather pair. REGULARLY $89 $27.99 at Naturalizer

27 Edit Vennice Naturalizer Naturalizer 27 Edit Vennice Naturalizer These sandals look good and feel good thanks to their comfort-enhancing extra cushioning and slide-resistant outsole. Save $118 on these sandals, while supplies last. REGULARLY $150 $79.99 at Naturalizer

Brooke Naturalizer Naturalizer Brooke Naturalizer This Naturalizer Brooke platform shoe contains a 1.75" platform and adjustable buckle closure. REGULARLY $99 $44.99 at Naturalizer

Esme Tote Naturalizer Naturalizer Esme Tote Naturalizer The Naturalizer Esme Tote is sleek, smooth, modern and comes with a top zip to keep all your goodies in your bag where they belong. REGULARLY $89 $26.70 at Natauralizer

