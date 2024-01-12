The anticipation is mounting as the next annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set to debut on January 17.

What’s on deck? The latest innovations in the company’s flagship smartphone lineup, including the much-anticipated Galaxy S24 smartphone series. This year's event is generating a huge amount of buzz as Samsung has hinted at launching what could be a groundbreaking "new era of mobile AI" with its new Galaxy AI technology.

To sweeten the deal for eager customers looking to adopt a new device as soon as possible, Samsung is offering an exclusive opportunity akin to the deal it introduced last July. Reserve the latest Galaxy devices ahead of the event and receive a $50 Samsung credit towards any additional products when you pre-order. It's that simple.

Now through Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, you can head to Samsung's official website to sign up with your name and email address to receive your $50 in Samsung credit ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event. Locking in your reservation doesn't mean you have to commit to a purchase, but you'll be covered if you plan to buy.

While specifics remain under wraps in terms of what will be revealed during the event, Samsung's teaser campaigns and previous annual reveals suggest that the Galaxy S24 series will be the star of the show. The new Galaxy AI feature, or Samsung's Gauss generative AI tech, will likely take center stage this year. Samsung's commitment to pioneering AI integration when it comes to smartphones.

The company has been steadily teasing some of this AI's potential features, claiming it'll "usher in a new era of mobile AI." A new addition to the Galaxy S24 smartphone lineup's abilities called Zoom with Galaxy AI has been advertised in event teasers and invitations, cementing the use of AI as a central part of the new event. Samsung has already demonstrated it can handle a variety of tasks similar to that of ChatGPT, including writing emails, code snippets, and more. Beyond that, we'll likely see the general iterative upgrades always expected from a smartphone reveal event.

It's likely this Unpacked will focus solely on the Galaxy S24 devices as well as the AI-centric capabilities they'll launch with. In the past, Samsung has unveiled new Galaxy Book Pro laptops, earbuds, smartwatches and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event kicks off on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. You'll be able to tune in to the show directly via Samsung's website.

If you're primed and ready to lock in one of the new Samsung Galaxy devices for yourself, be sure to pre-order for the extra $50 with your purchase.

