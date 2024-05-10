Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are back for another slice. The Red, White & Royal Blue co-stars are set to return for a sequel to the hit 2023 romcom.

Amazon MGM Studios announced on Friday that the film is currently in development, with both Galitzine and Perez on board to reprise their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, as a script is in the works with screenwriter Matthew López and author Casey McQuiston.

The studio also released a new teaser image, showing a dilapidated white cake topped with both British and American flags and a candle bearing the number two between them. The tagline reads, "Fancy another slice?"

Poster art for the upcoming Red, White & Royal Blue sequel. - Amazon MGM Studios

The cake, of course, plays a pivotal role in Prince Henry and Alex's relationship in the first film.

Red, White & Royal Blue - Prime Video

Red, White & Royal Blue was adapted from McQuiston's bestselling novel of the same name. In the film, Galitzine and Perez play high profile frenemies-turned-lovers -- Perez as America's first son and Galitzine as a British prince. Uma Thurman also stars as the first female president of the United States.

"I think movies that are able to blend real, raw humanity whilst at the same time feeling kind of whimsical and romantic are just so watchable, and I hope we have done that," Galitzine previously told ET while promoting the first film, which is available to stream on Prime Video.

Earlier this month, Galitzine opened up about his own sexuality in British GQ after taking on a series of queer roles on screen.

"I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories," he shared. "I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I'm taking up someone's space, and perhaps guilt. At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality."

Nicholas Galitzine attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Most recently, Galitzine appeared on the big screen in The Idea of You opposite Anne Hathaway earlier this year.

"I am so grateful," Galitzine told ET at the Met Gala, referring to the positive response from fans. "I'm feeling a lot of love, which is really nice."

