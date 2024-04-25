Life (and fashion) comes full circle! Nicole Ari Parker sat down with ET to share how Sex and the City and its revival series And Just Like That… have inspired her style choices while celebrating her collaboration with Karen Millen for their THE ICONS VOL. VI collection as part of the brand’s ongoing ICON series.

The actress, who plays Lisa Todd Wexley on the Max dramedy and is known for her stylish outfits on and off screen, said, "My style is private school pulled together chic with a bit of danger."

Karen Millen

This means Parker's wardrobe is filled with staple pieces with an edgy twist — including must-haves from Karen Millen.

"I love the timeless styles and excellent fit. Some of my favorites include the black leather trench dress, the classic trench coat, and the white evening gown," she spilled.

And if these choices sound familiar, it’s because Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, and Parker's own role on the sequel show influenced her picks.

Karen Millen

"Carrie really inspired woman to find their own whimsy mixed with couture. … Lisa Todd Wexley reminds me not to save it for later. I'm starting to wear my fun clothes every day. … I dress up way more often, even when running errands," the Maryland native explained.

As for the trends she's excited to try out in the forthcoming third season and beyond, "I can't wait to wear flower dresses and '40s silhouettes with ballerina flats while working in the city."

