Multitalented actress Nicole Kidman has always been a champion of stylish hair transformations. From short wavy bobs to sleek pinned-back buns, it's easy to see that we could all take some hair advice from Kidman. But you don't need to be besties with the actress to get some haircare tips because Nicole Kidman just teamed up with the internet-loved haircare brand Vegamour.

Vegamour recently named Kidman the Hair Wellness Advocate for the brand, and it's fitting since she uses the Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo & Conditioner and the GRO Hair Serum herself. Kidman loves that the entire Vegamour line is made with organically-grown, wild-harvested ingredients that are also proven to promote healthy hair, a strong scalp ecosystem and continued hair growth. "It wasn't about being the face of the brand or selling products, but being an advocate for a holistically-minded lifestyle that prioritizes self-care," Kidman says.

The brand notes that you can experience the maximum benefits of the GRO Hair Serum after about four months.

The Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit is fortified with Karmatin — a vegan b-SILK protein version of keratin. As opposed to keratin, Karmatin sticks to your hair to moisturize it and keep it silky-soft even after you've rinsed out your shampoo and conditioner in the shower. Karmatin also helps to protect your hair from chlorine and the sun, which can impact your hair color.

The vegan and cruelty-free brand is known for its hair-thickening products, and it has tons of haircare products that are formulated to make your hair healthier and stronger. The GRO Hair Serum features ingredients like mung bean sprouts, curcumin and red clover. These vegan phyto-actives work to give your hair the nutrition it needs to stay healthy so that it can continue to grow thicker without excessive shedding or loss.

Vegamour's GRO Hair Serum is a lifesaver for anyone who experiences hair loss from stress, COVID-19, hormonal issues and other factors. Just gently massage the GRO Hair Serum onto your scalp, and you'll be ready to start seeing thicker hair in a few months. Plus, this formula is so popular that a bottle of this serum sells every 22 seconds.

Shop more Nicole Kidman-approved Vegamour products below.

Vegamour doesn't just create haircare products for the hair on your head. The brand also crafts science-backed products to promote stronger hair follicles on your eyebrows and your eyelashes. The GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum contains phyto-actives that help stimulate hair growth on your eyebrows, making them thicker and fuller as you use this product.

A good scalp massager is a key weapon in anyone's haircare arsenal. The GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager helps exfoliate and stimulate your scalp. According to Healthline, scalp massagers can promote hair growth and thicker hair density. Plus, it's super relaxing — studies show that if you stimulate or massage your scalp while you're laying on your back, you can get to sleep faster (as long as you do it right before bedtime).

The Vegamour GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum works to keep your scalp moisturized and protected from environmental pollutants, and it helps remove scalp buildup. We suggest you gently massage this serum onto your scalp weekly using the Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager for the best results.

This Vegamour serum has no toxins and is completely hormone-free. This lash serum contains cannabidiol and phyto-actives to create a healthy eyelash ecosystem for your lashes to grow stronger and thicker.

