Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Vegamour Hair Care Products Are 25% Off During This Labor Day Sale

Nicole Kidman Vegamour
Vegamour
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:58 AM PDT, August 31, 2023

Nicole Kidman's favorite vegan hair care products are all 25% off at Vegamour during this Labor Day sale.

Whether stepping onto the Met Gala red carpet or into the crowd at one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts, Nicole Kidman always seems to look incredible. Kidman is a huge fan of Vegamour, which is one of the leading beauty brands in hair care — delivering a holistic approach to hair wellness with plant-based ingredients.

If you are hoping to strengthen your strands and lengthen your locks, Vegamour is offering 25% off sitewide and 30% off on new subscriptions now through Tuesday, September 5. With code CELEBRATE7, you'll unlock savings and free shipping on every Vegamour product for fuller looking hair, bold brows and longer lashes

Shop the Vegamour Sale

Vegamour named Kidman the Hair Wellness Advocate for the brand, and it's fitting since the product behind Kidman's gorgeous tresses is the GRO Hair Serum. Included in the Labor Day sale, the hair serum features ingredients like mung bean sprouts, curcumin and red clover. These vegan phyto-actives work to give your hair the nutrition it needs to stay healthy so that it can continue to grow thicker without excessive shedding or loss.

GRO Hair Serum

GRO Hair Serum
Vegamour

GRO Hair Serum

Formulated for thinning, lackluster hair, this hair serum uses clinically-tested, plant-based phytoactives to improve overall hair wellness, soothing the scalp and increasing the appearance of hair density and thickness.

$64 $48

With code Celebrate7

Shop Now

Nicole Kidman loves that the entire Vegamour line is made with organically-grown, wild-harvested ingredients that are also proven to promote healthy hair, a strong scalp ecosystem and continued hair growth. "It wasn't about being the face of the brand or selling products, but being an advocate for a holistically-minded lifestyle that prioritizes self-care," Kidman says.

Ahead, shop more of Nicole Kidman's favorites from the Vegamour sale and remember to save 25% with code CELEBRATE7.

GRO Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum

GRO Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum
Vegamour

GRO Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum

One of Vegamour's newest products, GRO Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum uses caffeine, peptides, and a blend of Vitamins B and E to prevent and reduce the appearance of grays. 

$78 $59

With code Celebrate7

Shop Now

GRO+ Advanced Lash Serum

GRO+ Advanced Lash Serum
Vegamour

GRO+ Advanced Lash Serum

This Vegamour serum has no toxins and is completely hormone-free. This lash serum contains cannabidiol and phyto-actives to create a healthy eyelash ecosystem for your lashes to grow stronger and thicker. 

$88 $66

With code Celebrate7

Shop Now

GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum

GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum
Vegamour

GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum

The Vegamour GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum works to keep your scalp moisturized and protected from environmental pollutants, and it helps remove scalp buildup. We suggest you gently massage this serum onto your scalp weekly using the Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager for the best results.

$42 $32

With code Celebrate7

Shop Now

GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum

GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum
Vegamour

GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum

Vegamour doesn't just create haircare products for the hair on your head. The brand also crafts science-backed products to promote stronger hair follicles on your eyebrows and your eyelashes. The GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum contains phyto-actives that help stimulate hair growth on your eyebrows, making them thicker and fuller as you use this product.

$88 $66

With code Celebrate7

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023. 

