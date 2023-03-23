Nicole Kidman’s Favorite Vegamour Products for Thicker, Fuller Hair Are 25% Off Right Now
Multitalented actress Nicole Kidman has always been a champion of stylish hair transformations. From short wavy bobs to sleek pinned-back buns, it's easy to see that we could all take some hair advice from Kidman. Vegan haircare brand Vegamour named Kidman the Hair Wellness Advocate for the brand, and it's fitting since she uses Vegamour's revitalizing shampoo & conditioner and the GRO Hair Serum herself.
Now through April 3, you can save 25% on everything from the Nicole Kidman-approved hair brand during Vegamour's Friends & Family Sale. Whether you want fuller looking hair, bold brows or longer lashes this spring, all Vegamour products are on sale with the code FRIEND25 at checkout.
The vegan and cruelty-free brand is known for its hair-thickening products, and it has tons of haircare heroes that are formulated to make your hair healthier and stronger. The best-selling GRO Hair Serum features ingredients like mung bean sprouts, curcumin and red clover. These vegan phyto-actives work to give your hair the nutrition it needs to stay healthy so that it can continue to grow thicker without excessive shedding or loss.
The brand notes that you can experience the maximum benefits of the GRO Hair Serum after about four months. If you fall in love with the serum, you can also save 17% and get free shipping when you sign up for the monthly delivery plan.
Nicole Kidman loves that the entire Vegamour line is made with organically-grown, wild-harvested ingredients that are also proven to promote healthy hair, a strong scalp ecosystem and continued hair growth. "It wasn't about being the face of the brand or selling products, but being an advocate for a holistically-minded lifestyle that prioritizes self-care," Kidman says.
Ahead, shop more of the top deals on Nicole Kidman's favorites from the Vegamour sale.
This Vegamour serum has no toxins and is completely hormone-free. This lash serum contains cannabidiol and phyto-actives to create a healthy eyelash ecosystem for your lashes to grow stronger and thicker.
Vegamour doesn't just create haircare products for the hair on your head. The brand also crafts science-backed products to promote stronger hair follicles on your eyebrows and your eyelashes. The GRO+ Advanced Brow Serum contains phyto-actives that help stimulate hair growth on your eyebrows, making them thicker and fuller as you use this product.
A good scalp massager is a key weapon in anyone's haircare arsenal. The GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager helps exfoliate and stimulate your scalp. According to Healthline, scalp massagers can promote hair growth and thicker hair density. Plus, it's super relaxing — studies show that if you stimulate or massage your scalp while you're laying on your back, you can get to sleep faster (as long as you do it right before bedtime).
The Vegamour GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum works to keep your scalp moisturized and protected from environmental pollutants, and it helps remove scalp buildup. We suggest you gently massage this serum onto your scalp weekly using the Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager for the best results.
One of Vegamour's newest products, GRO Ageless Anti-Gray Hair Serum uses caffeine, peptides, and a blend of Vitamins B and E to prevent and reduce the appearance of grays.
