Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's brand new TV show on Peacock is planning to play into what fans are looking and hoping for, nearly two decades after they first took the world by storm in The Simple Life.

Just days after the 43-year-old heiress and the 42-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie first teased their new reality show, a source tells ET what they have up their sleeves with the long-awaited follow-up to their FOX series.

"Paris and Nicole are so excited to be teaming up again," the source says. "The show is going to play on nostalgia. They aren't going to be leaving their families and going somewhere remote in the same way that they did on The Simple Life, but the show will have a reunion type of feel."

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie photographed together at an event in 2018 - Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row

The source adds, "Working together again was an obvious thing for them to do and a long time coming. They were just looking for the right partner and the right streaming network to do so. They have a great vibe together and can't wait for their fans to see them back in action."

The dynamic duo teased their upcoming project on Monday when they created a joint post on Instagram showing a TV experiencing some serious static, only interrupted by the familiar sound of their voices reciting some of their iconic TSL catchphrases.

"New Era. Same Besties. 👯‍♀️ Coming soon to Peacock," they captioned the post.

Furthermore, the actress and the singer prompted speculation that they might be reuniting last week when Richie shared a collage of photos of herself and Hilton to her Instagram last Wednesday. The photos included snaps from their decades-long friendship, ranging from childhood to adulthood

"From Day 1: Sill and Bill" Richie captioned the post. In the comments, Hilton remarked, "Sanasaaaa 💖💖💖."

The Simple Life ran for five seasons from 2003 to 2007 on both FOX and E! It followed Hilton and Richie as they tried their hand at careers ranging from farm work to waitressing. It was briefly canceled by FOX in 2005 after an infamous falling out between the stars, but brought back to the last two seasons on E!.

While it's currently unclear what the new iteration of the Hilton-Richie collab will look like, it's all but certain that the show will feature the ladies' newfound happiness as wives and mothers and entrepreneurs.

Since parting ways with E! in 2007, Richie settled down with Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden, welcoming daughter Harlow in January 2008 and son Sparrow in September 2009.

For her own part, Hilton tied the knot with Carter Reum in November 2021 and welcomed their first child, Phoenix, via surrogate in January 2023.

Around the time of their two-year anniversary, Hilton spoke with ET's Denny Directo at the GQ Men of the Year party and gushed about her hubby and their little life together with their young son.

"He is just the most romantic man in the world, so he planned this whole day with all these gorgeous roses everywhere and all this Chanel -- got me all my new favorite purses and jewelry and a beautiful diamond necklace," she shared. "He's just the best. I feel so lucky."

As fate would have it, just days later, Hilton announced that they had welcomed a baby girl named London into their family.

"Thankful for my baby girl," she wrote in a Thanksgiving announcement.

