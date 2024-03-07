In honor of National Cereal Day today, the long wait for the once-exclusive Nike LeBron 4 Fruity Pebbles is over. Inspired by LeBron James' favorite childhood cereal, the LeBron 4 Fruity Pebbles sneakers just hit the shelves with a vibrant mix of nostalgic graphics.

The sneakers were first worn by James himself in 2006 as a Player Exclusive, meaning they were made just for LeBron. This time, the NBA legend and Nike are bringing in Kith Treats to release a sweet capsule collection. Not only is this the first time the Fruity Pebbles sneaker will be available to the public, but it's also the first retro release in Nike and LeBron's long history of collaborations.

Reviving the King's coveted kicks, today's release features a milk-white Foamposite shell with a vibrant Fruity Pebbles-inspired midsole and inner liner. This time around, Nike added the words "Family Size" to the pull tabs as a way to honor loved ones at your breakfast table. There's also a Fruity Pebbles logo on the heel of the shoes.

The retro sneaker arrives just five days after LeBron James made NBA history by becoming the first player ever to score 40,000 points. Released at 10 a.m. ET on March 7, LeBron 4 Fruity Pebbles are now available globally via SNKRS and a few select retailers nationwide. As you can guess, the new kicks are extremely limited in quantity, so you're going to need to move fast to snag a pair.

This week's celebrations at Nike don't stop here. Check out the Nike Women's Week Sale until March 9 to score an extra 25% off best-selling activewear.

