Nintendo on Tuesday revealed a special edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch will be available April 28. Revealed during a Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase, the new console is now available to preorder at Best Buy.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition of Nintendo's OLED Switch costs $360 and features Zelda artwork covering both the console's dock and Joy-Con controllers. Symbols from the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game are displayed on the dock in gold along with the Hylian Crest. The included Joy-Con controllers feature the classic green and gold colors from the Legend of Zelda series along with symbols and patterns from the new game.

Tears of the Kingdom is the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which launched in 2017. The Zelda-themed console does not include the new game, so you’ll still need to purchase Link’s newest adventure separately.

Preorders for Tears of the Kingdom are also available now. You can secure your copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game at Amazon and Best Buy ahead of its release on May 12, 2023.

The new Nintendo Switch has a 7-inch OLED screen, a more capable kickstand, and 64GB of internal storage. Nintendo is also releasing a Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and carrying case when the game comes out in May.

Below, you can check out Nintendo's full presentation from March 28, which includes around 10 minutes of Tears of the Kingdom gameplay.

