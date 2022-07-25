Shopping

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: Best Deals on Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas

By ETonline Staff
Barefoot Dreams
Barefoot Dreams

Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush and comfortable blankets and you'll never want to take it off. Celebs like Hailey BieberBrie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are marked down during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022. You can save big while adding cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.

Fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey — who has included items from the brand on her list of Favorite Things throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the super soft fabric. The Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket is rarely discounted in 12 different colors, so now is the perfect time to pick your favorite. 

This week is your last chance to shop these amazing Barefoot Dreams deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. As the savings event draws to a close on July 31, save on Barefoot Dreams blankets and pajamas before they sell out.

CozyChic™ Patchwork Robe
CozyChic™ Patchwork Robe
Nordstrom
CozyChic™ Patchwork Robe

In this patchwork robe, the microfiber fabric will not shrink after washing, and the size is true to size. 

$190$130
CozyChic Marble Pattern Round Pillow
CozyChic® Marble Pattern Round Pillow
Nordstrom
CozyChic Marble Pattern Round Pillow

Add this microfiber pillow to compliment your bedroom decor. 

$88$59
CozyChic™ Leopard Pet Bed
CozyChic™ Leopard Pet Bed
Nordstrom
CozyChic™ Leopard Pet Bed

Have your beloved dog sleep and lounge in style with this pet bed.

$148$99
CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan
CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan
Nordstrom
CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan

This long cardigan will keep you cozy while lounging around the house. 

$116$80
CozyChic™ Floral Dog Sweater
CozyChic™ Floral Dog Sweater
Nordstrom
CozyChic™ Floral Dog Sweater

Your canine will love this sweater that will keep the cold out at home.

$48$32
2-Pack CozyChic™ Socks
2-Pack CozyChic™ Socks
Nordstrom
2-Pack CozyChic™ Socks

These will be your favorite pair of socks you've ever owned.

$30$20
Barefoot Dreams In The Wild Throw Blanket
In The Wild Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams In The Wild Throw Blanket

When you aren't cozying up in it, decorate your sofa with this soft throw blanket by Barefoot Dreams. 

$180$120
In the Wild Throw Blanket
In the Wild Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
In the Wild Throw Blanket

Featuring sumptuous microfiber and all-day comfort, this throw blanket will enhance your living room decor.

$180$120
CozyChic Throw Blanket
CozyChic Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
CozyChic Throw Blanket

Looking for an ultra plush throw blanket to update your bedding? Then you might want to consider this Barefoot Dreams blanket.

$147$98
CozyChic Lite Crop Pajamas
CozyChic Lite Crop Pajamas
Nordstrom
CozyChic Lite Crop Pajamas

Snuggle up in pajamas made from a lighter take on the brand's touchably plush fabric that gives this set its softness and year-round wearability.

$188$130
CozyChic Ultra Lite Long Robe
CozyChic Ultra Lite Long Robe
Nordstrom
CozyChic Ultra Lite Long Robe

Wrap yourself up in lightweight, luxurious warmth with this cushy robe that won't ever shrink or pill.

$148$100

