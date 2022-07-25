Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush and comfortable blankets and you'll never want to take it off. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are marked down during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022. You can save big while adding cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.

Fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey — who has included items from the brand on her list of Favorite Things throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the super soft fabric. The Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket is rarely discounted in 12 different colors, so now is the perfect time to pick your favorite.

This week is your last chance to shop these amazing Barefoot Dreams deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. As the savings event draws to a close on July 31, save on Barefoot Dreams blankets and pajamas before they sell out.

CozyChic Throw Blanket Nordstrom CozyChic Throw Blanket Looking for an ultra plush throw blanket to update your bedding? Then you might want to consider this Barefoot Dreams blanket. $147 $98 Buy Now

