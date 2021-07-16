The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here -- and full of amazing deals on everything from in-demand activewear to cozy favorites beloved by the stars.

If you're in the market for plush, lush and comfortable blankets, cardigans and more, look no further than Barefoot Dreams, the brand celebs like Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Brie Larson go to for optimum comfort and maximum style. And a collection of items from the brand -- including the blanket Kardashian recently posed in during a glam session, and the cardigan Larson wore while "cosplaying as [her] 70s doppelgänger" -- are currently on sale with early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Selena Gomez is a big fan of Barefoot Dreams, as is Oprah Winfrey -- who has included items from the brand on her list of Favorite Things throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the super soft fabric.

Right now, all Nordy Club members can shop the deals before the sale opens to all on July 28 through August 8. If you're not already a Nordstrom cardholder, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card today! As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase.

Scroll down for ET Style's picks of the best Barefoot Dreams cardigans, blankets and more.

CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan Nordstrom CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan A soft and lightweight knit enriches the comfort of a long lounge cardi -- keeping you cozy around the house or out on errands. $70 (REGULARLY $116) Buy Now

