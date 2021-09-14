Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 50% on Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams

Cozy season is officially here and Nordstrom Rack is ready to help! The cooler days and nights are officially amongst us, so there's no better time to shop for the best cozy home items at the Nordstrom Rack Sale. Shoppers can get up to 60% off cozy home items for the fall including our favorite celeb-loved brand Barefoot Dreams. Currently, Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 50% off select Barefoot Dreams items. Whether you want throw blanket or candles to cozy up the home, the Nordstrom Rack Sale has it all!

If you're in the market for plush, lush and comfortable blankets, cardigans and more, look no further than Barefoot Dreams, the brand celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian go to for optimum comfort and maximum style. And a collection of loungewear items from the favorite brand -- including the cardigan Larson wore while "cosplaying as [her] 70s doppelgänger" and the blanket Kardashian recently posed in during a glam session -- are currently a part of the Nordstrom Rack Sale items.

Celeb fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey -- who has included items from the brand on her list of Favorite Things throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the super soft fabric.

Nordstrom Rack's biggest sale of the year is now officially open, but you need to act soon as these deals will go fast!

Scroll down for ET Style's picks of the best Barefoot Dreams cardigans, blankets and more during Nordstrom Rack Sale.

