Shopping

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 50% on Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hailey Bieber YouTube
YouTube

Cozy season is officially here and Nordstrom Rack is ready to help! The cooler days and nights are officially amongst us, so there's no better time to shop for the best cozy home items at the Nordstrom Rack Sale. Shoppers can get up to 60% off cozy home items for the fall including our favorite celeb-loved brand Barefoot Dreams. Currently, Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 50% off select Barefoot Dreams items. Whether you want throw blanket or candles to cozy up the home, the Nordstrom Rack Sale has it all!

If you're in the market for plush, lush and comfortable blankets, cardigans and more, look no further than Barefoot Dreams, the brand celebs like Hailey BieberBrie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian go to for optimum comfort and maximum style. And a collection of loungewear items from the favorite brand -- including the cardigan Larson wore while "cosplaying as [her] 70s doppelgänger" and the blanket Kardashian recently posed in during a glam session  -- are currently a part of the Nordstrom Rack Sale items. 

Celeb fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey -- who has included items from the brand on her list of Favorite Things throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the super soft fabric. 

Nordstrom Rack's biggest sale of the year is now officially open, but you need to act soon as these deals will go fast!

Scroll down for ET Style's picks of the best Barefoot Dreams cardigans, blankets and more during Nordstrom Rack Sale.

CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw
CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw
Nordstrom Rack
CozyChic Luxe Stripe Throw
With added luxe to this throw, this knit marled construction never dissapoints!
$70 (REGULARLY $120)
CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
Nordstrom Rack
CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
Stay cozy and warm this fall and winter season in this Barefoot Dreams knit throw .
$60 (REGULARLY $98)
Barefoot Dreams Drawstring Sleep Shorts
Barefoot Dreams Drawstring Sleep Shorts
Nordstrom Rack
Barefoot Dreams Drawstring Sleep Shorts
Keep the special man in your life cozy and comfortable during the cool fall nights in these Barefoot Dreams Drawstring Sleep Shorts.
$32 (REGULARLY $65)
Cozychic Ultra Lite Contrast Tipped Cardigan
Cozychic Ultra Lite Contrast Tipped Cardigan
Nordstrom Rack
Cozychic Ultra Lite Contrast Tipped Cardigan
A lightweight cardigan to lounge around the house in.
$60 (REGULARLY $120)
® CozyChic™ Ultra Lite Ribbed Cardigan, Pants & Beanie Set
® CozyChic™ Ultra Lite Ribbed Cardigan, Pants & Beanie Set
Nordstrom Rack
® CozyChic™ Ultra Lite Ribbed Cardigan, Pants & Beanie Set
This CozyChic™ Ultra Lite Ribbed Cardigan, Pants & Beanie Set makes the perfect gift to a new mom or expectant mom this fall and winter season.
$80 (REGULARLY $134)
CozyChic Lite Sweatpants
CozyChic Lite Sweatpants
Nordstrom Rack
CozyChic Lite Sweatpants
Made with a plush fabric, you're sure to get ultimate comfort in these loungewear sweatpants.
$55 (REGULARLY $110)

 RELATED CONTENT: 

Save Up to 70% On Fall Finds From Nordstrom Rack

Zendaya’s UGG Slippers Are Discounted at Nordstrom's Summer Sale

Last Chance to Shop the Nordstrom Summer Sale: Shop Our Picks

Last Chance to Shop Nordstrom Rack's Labor Day Clear the Rack Sale

The Best Kate Spade and Coach Bags From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

The Best Scented Candles From Diptyque, Le Labo and More

On Trend: Pajamas in Public

Dua Lipa and Puma Launch New Mayze Platform Sneaker -- Shop It Now

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: These Karl Lagerfeld Booties Are 46% Off