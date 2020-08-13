The summer deals and sales keep rolling in. Right now, savvy Nordstrom Rack shoppers can get up to 84% off designer clothes, shoes, accessories and more. These savings are in addition to the store's clearance sale which offers select new markdowns at 50%-84% off.

If it's clothing or apparel, it's probably on sale. Get ready for the school year with needs like kids' clothing, shoes and other back-to-school items. Women's apparel and denim are marked down, along with beauty, accessories and shoes. And yes: There are deals on men's clothing, shoes and accessories, too!

Nordstrom Rack offers free shipping on orders over $100, plus temporary extended returns for a limited time.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nordstrom Rack sale.

Mackenzee 57mm Sunglasses Kate Spade New York Nordstrom Rack Mackenzee 57mm Sunglasses Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Mackenzee 57mm Sunglasses are the perfect way to end your summer off in a stylish way. These sunglasses are also 75% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $180 $44.98 at Nordstrom Rack

Jet Set Medium Travel Tote Bag MICHAEL Michael Kors Nordstrom Rack Jet Set Medium Travel Tote Bag MICHAEL Michael Kors The Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Travel Tote Bag is twill and has the iconic Michael Kors logo. Get this bag for $170 off the retail price at Nordstrom Rack, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $268 $97.48 at Nordstrom Rack

Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit West Kei Nordstrom Rack Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit West Kei The Wei Kei Smocked Knit Sleeveless Jumpsuit is available in eight different colors. This jumpsuit is 81% off retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $66 $13.12 at Nordstrom Rack

Scallop Trim Bodycon Dress Socialite Nordstrom Rack Scallop Trim Bodycon Dress Socialite This Socialite Scallop Trim Bodycon Dress comes in three colors: black, acai, and dusty plumb. This bodycon dress is only $8 which is 80% off the original price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $39.97 $8 at Nordstrom Rack

Pearse Woven Ankle Boot Fergalicious Nordstrom Rack Pearse Woven Ankle Boot Fergalicious These Fergalicious Pearse Woven Ankle Boot are available in two different colors: black and whiskey. They are now 75% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $69.95 $17.49 at Nordstrom Rack

Sheridan Skinny Jeans JAG Jeans Nordstrom Rack Sheridan Skinny Jeans JAG Jeans These JAG Jeans Sheridan Skinny Jeans are 64% off the retail price at Nordstrom Rack, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $84 $29.98 at Nordstrom Rack

The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell Nordstrom Rack The Amalia Zip Suede Boot Madewell The Madewell Amalia Zip Suede Boot with a round toe is the perfect retro 60's style boot for the fall. This suede boot comes in black and brown and is 50% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $99.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Brett Suede Slip-On Sneaker Frye Nordstrom Rack Brett Suede Slip-On Sneaker Frye These Frye Brett Suede Slip-On Sneakers are 84% or $166 off the retail price , while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $31.49 at Nordstrom Rack

Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket Michael Kors Nordstrom Rack Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket Michael Kors Get ready for fall in this Michael Kors Missy Faux Leather Trim Belted Jacket. Get it now for 73% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $220 $59.98 at Nordstrom Rack

High Waist Daily Leggings Z By Zella Nordstrom Rack High Waist Daily Leggings Z By Zella Grab these flattering and comfortable high-waist leggings in black or blue denim, then wear them for your next at-home workout! $26.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Lana Sandal Papillio by Birkenstock Nordstrom Rack Lana Sandal Papillio by Birkenstock Take 42% off of the Lana sandal, a collaboration between Papillio and Birkenstock. ORIGINALLY $120 $69.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie Alo Nordstrom Rack Low Key Wide Sleeve Hoodie Alo Shop this brightly colored, oversized fashion hoodie for an instant mood booster. REGULARLY $128 $48.73 at Nordstrom Rack

Acrylic 3 Level Cosmetics Makeup & Jewelry Storage Case Sorbus Nordstrom Rack Acrylic 3 Level Cosmetics Makeup & Jewelry Storage Case Sorbus If you've been putting off organizing your makeup because you don't know where to start, the answer is this space-saving cosmetics case. Store compacts, brushes, palettes and more. $66.97 at Nordstrom Rack

Impulse II Cap Adidas Nordstrom Rack Impulse II Cap Adidas Upgrade the baseball hat you've had for a questionable number of years with this springy lavender Adidas cap, now less than $17 at Nordstrom Rack. REGULARLY $24 $16.97 at Nordstrom Rack

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Pre-Sale of the Year Is Happening Now!

The Best Walking Shoes -- Shop New Balance, Allbirds, Nike and More

31 Under $50 Clothing and Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Sale

Related Gallery