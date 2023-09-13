After more then two decades after NSYNC disbanded, the iconic pop boyband have revealed their first new song together, titled "Better Place."

The single was featured in the trailer for the upcoming animated film Trolls Band Together -- starring the voice acting talents of Justin Timberlake -- and marks the first song released by the band since 2001.

Fans will get a chance to listen to the full song when it drops Sept. 29, well ahead of the release of the film on Nov. 17.

The song is a particularly appropriate choice for the film, which revolves around the reuniting of a Troll boyband, BroZone, who come back together after years of estrangement.

Fans learned about the new song one day after Timberlake reunited with JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick on stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday.

While some fans were upset that the five didn't hit the stage to perform, or announce any projects -- one fan who wasn't bothered at all was Taylor Swift, who the guys presented the Best Pop Video award to.

The group took the stage to thunderous applause, from Swift especially, who was freaking out in the crowd. And the singer was even more overwhelmed when they announced her as the winner, for her "Anti-Hero" video.

"I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," Swift said of her award, telling the group. "I have your dolls! You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really too much"

And the singer spoke for *NSYNC fans everywhere when she speculated what the reunion might mean for the group's future. "They're gonna do something and I need to know what it is!"

The seven-time VMA winners' last appearance together at the ceremony was in 2013, when they came together and joined Timberlake onstage during his Video Vanguard Award performance -- an event that marked the first time all five members of the group performed together since disbanding in 2002.

