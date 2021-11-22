NuFACE Black Friday Sale: Get 35% Off Everything

Have you always wanted to try the NuFACE facial toning device? Here's your chance to score the popular skincare device for an unbeatable deal -- refreshed devices are 35% off sitewide right now. With no promo code needed purchase the device you've been eyeing during the NuFACE Early Black Friday Sale and while you're at it, grab their serum or gift set for your mother, sibling, friend, etc.

NuFACE facial toning kits are on sale for their lowest price ever. The award-winning, FDA-cleared NuFACE was created by an aesthetician, using microcurrent technology right at home to improve the look of wrinkles, fine lines, contour and tone.

NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected -- it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes -- just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

The Trinity device can be used with additional interchangeable attachments such as the Effective Lip and Eye Attachment and Wrinkle Reducer Attachment.

Shop the NuFACE devices right now.

