Have you always wanted to try the NuFACE facial toning device? Here's your chance to score the popular skincare device for an unbeatable deal -- NuFACE microcurrent devices and skincare are 35% off sitewide for Cyber Monday only. No promo code is needed to unlock the huge deal. Finally get your hands on the facial device you've been eyeing and while you're at it, grab a serum or gift set for your mother, sibling or friend for the holidays.

NuFACE facial toning kits are on sale for their lowest price ever. The award-winning, FDA-cleared NuFACE was created by an aesthetician. The device uses microcurrent technology right at home to improve the look of wrinkles, fine lines, contour and tone.

NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected -- it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes -- just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

The brand's hero device, the Trinity, can be used with additional interchangeable attachments such as the Effective Lip and Eye Attachment and Wrinkle Reducer Attachment for targeted treatment.

Shop more NuFACE devices below.

RELATED CONTENT:

25 Best Skin Care and Beauty Tools of 2021 -- Dyson, NuFace, & More

The 15 Best Black Friday Beauty Sales Worth Shopping Now

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Sale: Take 30% Off the Makeup Line

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: The Best Beauty Products Under $35

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for This Holiday Season

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is a Back in Stock for the Holidays

Ulta Black Friday Sale 2021: The 10 Best Beauty Deals to Shop Now