NuFACE Devices Are 20% Off at SkinStore's Fall Sale
If you've been wanting to try the popular NuFace devices, now's the time to buy one! SkinStore -- the go-to online store for finding premium skincare formulas and technologies -- is offering a 20% discount on NuFace devices and other products.
NuFACE, the award-winning brand beloved by stars like Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr, relies on micro-current technology to improve the look of wrinkles and fine lines, all while effectively toning the skin. NuFACE devices work to provide the benefits of a professional facial, all within the comforts of your home -- and without the hassle or pain.
The cult-favorite NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device is now 20% off at SkinStore -- no promo code needed! Plus, through SkinStore, shoppers can find best-selling items from top brands like VERSO, beautyblender and TriPollar, among others.
Ahead, shop the celeb-approved NuFACE devices below from the SkinStore fall sale:
Shop more of ET Style's picks from SkinStore below:
