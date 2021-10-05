NuFACE Devices Are 25% Off at SkinStore's Fall Sale

If you've been wanting to try the popular NuFace devices, now's the time to buy one! SkinStore -- the go-to online store for finding premium skincare formulas and technologies -- is offering a 25% discount on NuFace devices and other products.

NuFACE, the award-winning brand beloved by stars like Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr, relies on micro-current technology to improve the look of wrinkles and fine lines, all while effectively toning the skin. NuFACE devices work to provide the benefits of a professional facial, all within the comforts of your home -- and without the hassle or pain.

The cult-favorite NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device is now 25% off at SkinStore -- no promo code needed! Plus, through SkinStore, shoppers can find best-selling items from top brands like SkinCeuticals, beautyblender and TriPollar, among others.

Ahead, shop the celeb-approved NuFACE devices below from SkinStore's Friends & Family Sale:

NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device SkinStore NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, legs, and other areas. $400 $299 Buy Now

Shop more of ET Style's picks from SkinStore below and get 25% off with the code FRIENDS:

