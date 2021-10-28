Shopping

NuFACE Devices Are an Extra 15% Off at Macy's Friends & Family Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you've been wanting to try the popular NuFACE microcurrent facial toning devices, now's the time to buy one! Black Friday 2021 may not be for another month, but Macy's early holiday sales are already here and offering a 20% discount on NuFace devices and other products.

NuFACE, the award-winning brand beloved by stars like Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr, relies on micro-current technology to improve the look of wrinkles and fine lines, all while effectively toning the skin. NuFACE devices work to provide the benefits of a professional facial, all within the comforts of your home -- and without the hassle or pain. 

The cult-favorite NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device is now 15% off at Macy's -- with promo code FRIEND

Ahead, shop the celeb-approved NuFACE devices below from Macy's Friends & Family Sale:

NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
This consumer-favorite facial toning set includes the NuFACE Mini Device, NuFACE Gel Primer and a power adaptor. 
$209$177
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set
NuFACE Trinity + Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set
NuFACE's toning kit aims to "lift and contour." Shop now to save $90 on it. 
$474$381
NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device
NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device
We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, legs, and other areas. 
$400$339
NuFACE Trinity Facial Trainer Kit with Trinity ELE Attachment
NuFACE Trinity Facial Trainer Kit with Trinity ELE Attachment
The NuFACE Trinity Facial Attachment, uses FDA-cleared microcurrent for facial stimulation on larger surface areas of the face
$474$381
NuFACE 2-Pc. Fix Set
NuFACE 2-Pc. Fix Set
This powerful Microcurrent Skincare duo instantly targets the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips and forehead.
$149$126
NuFACE Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer
NuFACE Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer
The essential first step for your at-home anti-aging facial toning. 
$29$24

 

