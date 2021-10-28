NuFACE Devices Are an Extra 15% Off at Macy's Friends & Family Sale

If you've been wanting to try the popular NuFACE microcurrent facial toning devices, now's the time to buy one! Black Friday 2021 may not be for another month, but Macy's early holiday sales are already here and offering a 20% discount on NuFace devices and other products.

NuFACE, the award-winning brand beloved by stars like Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr, relies on micro-current technology to improve the look of wrinkles and fine lines, all while effectively toning the skin. NuFACE devices work to provide the benefits of a professional facial, all within the comforts of your home -- and without the hassle or pain.

The cult-favorite NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device is now 15% off at Macy's -- with promo code FRIEND.

Ahead, shop the celeb-approved NuFACE devices below from Macy's Friends & Family Sale:

NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device Macy's NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device We all pay attention to the skin on our faces, but don't neglect the rest of your body! The NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device is designed to smooth and tone the skin on your arms, legs, and other areas. $400 $339 Buy Now

