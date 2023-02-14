NuFACE Facial Toning Devices and Skincare Sets Are 25% Off During SkinStore's Anniversary Sale Happening Now
If you've been waiting to give NuFace a try, we've got good news.
NuFace facial toning devices are the TikTok-viral, Jennifer Aniston-approved tools designed to lift and tone your skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Celebrities and skincare devotees alike use the brand's microcurrent devices and skincare sets to treat themselves to at-home facials. Right now, you can grab NuFace's devices and activator for 25% off during the SkinStore Anniversary Sale when you use the code CELEBRATE at checkout.
In addition to Aniston, Bella Hadid, Kate Hudson, and Miranda Kerr are fans of NuFace, and for good reason. The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology right at home to activate your facial muscles to tone, lift and contour.
For a limited time, you can level up your skincare routine for less with the NuFace deals offered by SkinStore's outstanding sales event. The Anniversary Sale includes fan-favorite face toning and line smoothing tools like the Trinity Facial Toning Device — NuFace's hero device — as well as bespoke serums and treatments. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out the NuFACE attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy. The brand's hero device, the Trinity Facial Toning Device, can be used with gel primer and with additional interchangeable attachments such as the Wrinkle Reducer Attachment or the Effective Lip and Eye Attachment for targeted treatment.
Whether you're looking to tone and contour your face, reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles or stock up on hydrating serums, you can shop all SkinStore's NuFace deals before the sale ends on February 27.
NuFace Deals to Shop Now
This travel-friendly NuFACE set includes a mini facial toning device, 2oz of NuFACE gel primer and a power adapter. Everything you need to start your skin-firming journey.
The pro-level, award-winning microcurrent facial toning device can help tone, lift, and contour the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy.
This silk crème activator is said to brighten and lock in moisture on your skin for up to 48 hours.
Use the NuFACE technology all over with this body skin toning device. The size is perfect for arms, thighs and stomach areas.
The red light attachment with this NuFACE Trinity Device stimulates collagen production and is said to minimize the look of lines and wrinkles around the eyes, mouth, and forehead.
This hydrating activator gel is a great kickstart to your skincare routine. It allows the toning device to glide easily over the skin while providing prolonged hydration.
Formulated with peptides and hyaluronic acid, this serum will help remove fine lines and wrinkles.
Staring at your screens for hours? This clean, antioxidant-rich serum booster claims to enhance microcurrent results and defend your skin against 98% of oxidative stress caused by blue light and other environmental aggressors.
More about NuFace
NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET.
"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."
