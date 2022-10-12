NuFace facial toning devices are the TikTok-viral and Jennifer Aniston-approved tools designed to lift and tone your skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Celebrities and skincare devotees alike use the brand's microcurrent devices and skincare sets to to treat themselves to an at-home facial or face lift. Right now, you can grab every NuFace device and activator for up to 30% off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Until midnight tonight, October 12, you can save on leveling up your skincare routine with Prime Day NuFace deals. The October Prime Day sale event includes fan-favorite face toning and line smoothing devices like the NuFACE Trinity Device as well as serums and the Silk Crème Activator.

Whether you're looking to tone and contour your face, reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, or stocking up on the hydrating activator gel, shop all the Prime Day NuFace deals from Amazon before the Prime Early Access Sale ends. For more early Black Friday skincare savings, check out our favorite Prime Day beauty deals — including Laneige, Honest Beauty, and Kate Middleton's anti-aging treatment.

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit NuFACE NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit The pro-level, award-winning microcurrent facial toning device tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy. $339 $254 Buy Now

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit NuFACE NuFACE Mini Starter Kit This travel-friendly NuFace set includes a mini facial toning device, 2oz of NuFace gel primer and a power adapter. Everything you need to start your skin firming journey. $209 $157 Buy Now

NuFACE FIX Starter Kit NuFACE NuFACE FIX Starter Kit This starter kit will help you create the full lip look when used around the lip line. Also, this will help get rid of fine lines and wrinkles around eyes and forehead to get a more youthful look. $159 $119 Buy Now

NuFACE Trinity Complete Amazon NuFACE Trinity Complete The award-winning Trinity Device and three best-selling attachments in one complete kit to contour, tone, smooth and firm skin instantly and over time. $525 $394 Buy Now

Aqua Gel Activator NuFace Aqua Gel Activator This gel activator will hydrate your skin for up to 24 hours. With its proprietary blend, IonPlex, and Hyaluronic Acid, this activator will make your skin soft and looking vibrant. $39 $29 Buy Now

Silk Crème Activator NuFace Silk Crème Activator If you're looking for something that hydrates your skin up to 48 hours, this serum-crème will work its magic promoting a firmer and brighter complexion after one use. $49 $34 Buy Now

NuBODY Skin Toning Device NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device Give your body a boost for summer with the NuBODY Skin Toning Device. The microcurrent body toning device helps smooth away dimpled, uneven skin on the upper arms, abs, buttocks and thighs. $399 $299 Buy Now

The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology right at home to activate your facial muscles to tone, lift and contour. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out the NuFACE attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy.

NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

The brand's hero device, the Trinity Facial Toning Device, can be used with gel primer and with additional interchangeable attachments such as the Effective Lip and Eye Attachment and Wrinkle Reducer Attachment for targeted treatment.

