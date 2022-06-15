NuFace facial toning devices are the TikTok-viral and Jennifer Aniston-approved tools designed to lift and tone your face while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Beloved by celebrities and skincare devotees alike, the brand's summer microcurrent essentials to tone, lift, and contour are on sale right now — including skincare routines with the NuFACE Trinity Device.

The NuFace Summer Sale is taking 25% off body toning and line smoothing devices as well as serums and Silk Crème Activator through Sunday, June 19. No code is needed to treat yourself to a discount on NuFace microcurrent sets or skincare routines. Ahead, shop all the NuFace deals currently available to get lifted for summer.

NuFACE FIX Starter Kit NuFACE NuFACE NuFACE FIX Starter Kit NuFACE This starter kit will help you create the full lip look when used around the lip line. Also, this will help get rid of fine lines and wrinkles around eyes and forehead to get a more youthful look. $159 $119

Mini Supercharged Skincare Routine NuFACE Mini Supercharged Skincare Routine Awaken your skin with a two-step routine for a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go. This gift set includes a convenient skincare travel bag and Clean Sweep brush. $245 $196

NuBODY Skin Toning Device Nordstrom NuBODY Skin Toning Device Give your body a boost for summer with the NuBODY Skin Toning Device. The microcurrent body toning device helps smooth away dimpled, uneven skin on the upper arms, abs, buttocks and thighs. $399 $239

Trinity Supercharged Skincare Routine NuFace Trinity Supercharged Skincare Routine The NuFaceTrinity is the ultimate anti-aging device that uses microcurrent technology to improve the look of the skin's contour, fine lines, wrinkles and firmness, according to NuFace. This supercharged package also comes with a Super Peptide Booster Serum, Silk Creme Activator, Skincare Travel Bag, and a Clean Sweep Brush. $370 $278

Aqua Gel Activator NuFace NuFace Aqua Gel Activator NuFace This gel activator will hydrate your skin for up to 24 hours. With its proprietary blend, IonPlex, and Hyaluronic Acid, this activator will make your skin soft and looking vibrant. $29 $22

Silk Crème Activator NuFace NuFace Silk Crème Activator NuFace If you're looking for something that hydrates your skin up to 48 hours, this serum-crème will work its magic promoting a firmer and brighter complexion after one use. $49 $37

NuFACE FIX Serum NuFace NuFace NuFACE FIX Serum NuFace This serum will remove fine lines and wrinkles to get you smoother and youthful skin. $49 $37

The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology right at home to activate your facial muscles to tone, lift and contour. Take your lift to the next level by swapping out the NuFACE attachments for the true, pro-level experience of microcurrent and red light therapy.

NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

The brand's hero device, the Trinity Facial Toning Device, can be used with gel primer and with additional interchangeable attachments such as the Effective Lip and Eye Attachment and Wrinkle Reducer Attachment for targeted treatment.

