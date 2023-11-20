Cyber Week 2023 is upon us, and truth be told, the Black Friday beauty deals are looking bigger and better than ever. The NuFace Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale is a good case in point. NuFace, the creator of celeb-loved microcurrent facial devices, is having a major sale across all of its skincare tools and treatments.

Shop the NuFace Black Friday Sale

Now through Cyber Monday on November 27, NuFace is offering 30% off its entire site. No code is needed to save on effective tried-and-true favorites like the NuFace Trinity and NuFace Mini.

There's a reason why NuFace has received seals of approval from supermodels and actresses like Kate Hudson, Miranda Kerr, and Bella Hadid. These little tools are the secret to giving your face a quick, spa-level lift and contour from the comfort of home. They harness the contouring and lifting powers of microcurrent technology, which helps to instantly smooth fine lines and wrinkles and deliver long-term anti-aging results.

The NuFace Cyber Week Sale not only includes serious discounts on the brand's facial toning devices and attachments, but there are tons of discounts on brightening, tightening, moisturizing microcurrent serums along with exclusive holiday gift sets for the beauty lover on your list.

Ahead, shop the best Black Friday NuFace deals to save on everything you need to lift, sculpt and smooth skin.

NuFace Mini Starter Kit NuFace NuFace Mini Starter Kit For a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go, the NuFace Mini stimulates the larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrent to help improve facial contour, tone, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles. $220 $154 Shop Now

NuFace FIX Starter Kit NuFace NuFace FIX Starter Kit Perfect for skin care on the go, the FIX instantly targets the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips and forehead and has been clinically shown to help visibly firm, smooth, and tighten within 3 minutes. $165 $116 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

