NuFace's Celeb-Loved Skincare Devices and Gift Sets Are up to 23% Off During This Mother's Day Sale
NuFace facial toning devices are the cult-favorite, Jennifer Aniston-approved tools designed to lift and tone your skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Celebrities and skincare devotees alike use the brand's microcurrent devices and skincare sets to treat themselves to at-home facials — making them a great Mother's Day Gift.
Just in time for Mother's Day, you can snag NuFace gift sets for up to 23% off.
In addition to Aniston, Bella Hadid, Kate Hudson, and Miranda Kerr are all fans of NuFace, and for good reason. The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology right at home to activate your facial muscles to tone, lift and contour. NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skincare device to ET.
"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."
Whether you're looking to treat mom to a new skincare routine or tone and contour your own face, shop all the best NuFace deals below.
The NuFACE Trinity and ELE Attachment Set transforms your anti-aging skincare regime, providing a powerful system that visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and sagging skin from the comfort of your own home.
Take your lift to the next level by combining the IonPlex Microcurrent Skincare with NuFACE's award-winning travel ready microcurrent device. This perfect pair will work together to help tone, lift, and contour skin.
The red light attachment with this NuFACE Trinity Device stimulates collagen production and is said to minimize the look of lines and wrinkles around the eyes, mouth, and forehead.
Pair your NuFACE toning device with skincare that hydrates the skin while conducting microcurrents.
This kit has everything you need for an at-home facial: the Trinity facial toning device, lip and eye attachment, LED wrinkle reducer and line smoothing device kit.
"This little device is small but very effective," praised one reviewer. "I saw immediate reduction of lines around my eyes and it even plumped my lips. It was so easy to use and feels amazing! So excited to keep using this magical pen!"
