The cult-favorite skincare brand NuFace is responsible for several innovative facial toning devices designed to give you in-office treatments right at home. Whether you're obsessed with skincare or are looking to revamp your skincare routine this fall, the NuFace Friends and Family Sale is back and better than ever.

Now through Wednesday, September 6, you can save on every single item NuFace has to offer. During this NuFace sale, you can get 25% off celeb-loved microcurrent devices, attachments, serums and more skincare to take your regimen to the next level. No code is needed and you'll also receive a gift with purchase on orders of $265 or more.

Shop the NuFace Sale

There's a reason why NuFace has received the seal of approval from skincare devotees and celebrities alike. The award-winning devices were created by an aesthetician and use microcurrent technology to activate your facial muscles, allowing you to tone, lift and contour right at home. NuFACE co-founder Tera Peterson explained the benefits of the advanced at-home skin care device to ET.

"Think of NuFACE and microcurrent as fitness for your face," Peterson says. "It's a low-level electrical current that goes in and stimulates the muscles, which are the foundation of the face. The muscles and the skin on the face are connected — it's the only place in the entire body where the muscles and the skin are connected. Microcurrent goes in, stimulates the muscles, so naturally it's going to lift the face, pop the cheekbones, lift the eyebrows, open up the eyes — just give the whole entire face a more youthful appearance."

To help give your skincare routine the red carpet treatment for less, we've rounded up the best NuFace products discounted during the Friends and Family Sale — including the NuFace Trinity+ beloved for its ability to lift and firm skin for a sculpted look. Ahead, shop all the best NuFace deals available now to save on essentials for lifted and radiant skin.

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE Mini Starter Kit For a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go, the NuFace Mini stimulates the larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrent to help improve facial contour, tone, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles. $220 $165 Shop Now

NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit Bring the anti-aging benefits of a professional spa treatment into your home with the celeb-loved, exclusive NuFACE 3-Depth Technology. NuFACE claims the device targets your skin and muscles to instantly blur fine lines and wrinkles while giving your face a toned and contoured appearance over time. $395 $296 Shop Now

NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit A petite version of the popular facial microcurrent toning device. The NuFACE Mini+, offered in pink, black or purple, targets different depths of skin which instantly tightens on the go. $250 $188 Shop Now

NuFACE Firming and Brightening Silk Crème NuFace NuFACE Firming and Brightening Silk Crème This silk crème activator is said to brighten and lock in moisture on your skin for up to 48 hours. $50 $38 Shop Now

NuFACE Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set NuFace NuFACE Trinity Wrinkle Reducer Attachment Set This NuFACE set combines the power of microcurrent and red light therapy in one kit. The Wrinkle Reducer uses a targeted red LED treatment to provide additional help with reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $450 $338 Shop Now

NuFace Mini+ Supercharged Skincare Routine NuFace NuFace Mini+ Supercharged Skincare Routine This all-star kit includes the Mini+ Facial Trainer Smart Device, Supercharged IonPlex Mist, Silk Crème Activator and a Clean Sweep Applicator Brush, ideal for firming skin on your neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead. $245 $184 Shop Now

NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device NuFace NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device Get quick results with this powerful microcurrent skincare duo that claims to instantly target the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips and forehead and has been clinically shown to help visibly firm, smooth, and tighten within three minutes. $165 $124 Shop Now

NuFace FIX Line Smoothing Serum NuFace NuFace FIX Line Smoothing Serum Formulated with peptides and hyaluronic acid, this serum will help remove fine lines and wrinkles. $49 $37 Shop Now

