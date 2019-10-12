Cardi B got spoiled on her special day.

The "I Like It" rapper celebrated her 27th birthday on Friday, with an intimate and lavish birthday party with her family, husband Offset and daughter Kulture at Ocean Prime New York. While Cardi received a slew of gifts, the Migos rapper went above and beyond, gifting his lady love a massive heart-shaped diamond ring -- dubbed "Titanic Diamond" -- and a matching band.

"Thank you sooo much babe @offsetyrn I can’t believe it 😱Deum @pristine_jewelers ! I’m so happy ❤️Soo grateful," the birthday girl wrote on Instagram, alongside video of the moment she received the giant sparkler.

Offset also shared another clip of him putting the ring on Cardi.

"TITANIC DIAMOND 💍 💎 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY QUEEN U DESERVE EVERYTHING THAT COME YOUR WAY I LOVE YOU AND OUR FAMILY TOGETHER ♥️ @pristine_jewelers," he captioned the post.

During the birthday celebrations, held in The Rockefeller Room, Cardi and her guests enjoyed a mixture of seafood and steak including shrimp, steak, lobster tails and OP NY's signature side of truffle mac n' cheese. They also kept the drinks flowing and toasted the birthday girl with Hennessy and Chandon.

Cardi shared video and photos from her party, which also included an fun birthday cake.

Earlier in the day, Cardi shared an adorable video of her 1-year-old baby girl, stylishly dressed and wearing her own diamond jewelry while dancing.

ET recently caught up with Cardi, where she opened up about her Netflix's new reality competition show, Rhythm + Flow. She also reacted to rumors that she would be joining Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during their upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

Watch below to hear what she said.

