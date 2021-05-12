Olivia Rodrigo Wore the It-Sunglasses for 2021 -- Get Her Look

Olivia Rodrigo just wore the must-have sunglasses of 2021. The "Drivers License" singer posted a photo on Instagram, looking super stylish in front of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

She rocked a '70s-inspired outfit of a leather coat with fuzzy trims, patterned wide-leg pants, sneakers, graphic cropped tee and a pair of sunglasses with orange-tinted lenses.

Rodrigo's sunnies are the Jordy style from eyewear brand Lexxola. The cool-girl frames have a square shape with rounded edges, featuring transparent, warm-tinted lenses that give off a retro vibe -- a trend we've been seeing all over social media. The HSMTMTS actress' Lexxola sunglasses are priced around $267. If you don't want to splurge on Rodrigo's exact sunnies, ET Style has found a bunch of similar options for under $100.

The 18-year-old musician was in London this week for the 2021 BRIT Awards, where she performed her hit song and met her idol, Taylor Swift. Rodrigo is set to perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend, following the release of her new single, "good 4 u."

Shop Rodrigo's exact pair of sunglasses, along with similar styles, below.

Urban Outfitters Sabrina Rectangle Sunglasses Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Sabrina Rectangle Sunglasses Get your hands on this popular style from Urban Outfitters before it sells out again. $16 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS Buy Now

VANLINKER Polarized Rectangle Retro Vintage 90s Sunglasses Amazon VANLINKER Polarized Rectangle Retro Vintage 90s Sunglasses Amazon has a ton of affordable options of sunnies with tinted lenses. $11 AT AMAZON Buy Now

ASOS Plastic Oval Sunglasses in Black with Pale Brown Lens ASOS ASOS Plastic Oval Sunglasses in Black with Pale Brown Lens If yellow or orange tinted lenses are too bright for you, opt for a pale brown style. $18 AT ASOS Buy Now

Free People Bella Donna Sunglasses Free People Free People Bella Donna Sunglasses We love the elegant cat-eye shape of this pair. $20 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Billie Eilish Makes Pearls Cool Again -- Shop Her Affordable Necklace

Jelly Shoes That Are Perfect Dupes for the TikTok-Famous Gucci Slides

Frankies Bikinis Drops Collab With Naomi Osaka -- Shop the Collection

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'