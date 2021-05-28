Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As we look ahead toward the warmest months of the year, the future's looking bright. Between the growing accessibility to vaccinations and the increasing number of options for places to go and things to do, there's no doubt that you'll be out and about this spring and summer dressed in stylish ensembles. And naturally, you're going to need a pair of sunglasses to go with them.

Now, you may be asking yourself what qualifies as the best sunglasses on the market. In our humble opinion, the cream of the crop always showcase an edge of style -- no matter how you describe your aesthetic. That said, there are a few more practical details to always keep in mind, too. Such features include UV protection to block out harmful rays, whether or not they include a polarized lens (but really, two) and so much more. Luckily, there are plenty of sunglasses to choose from that check all the boxes, so you don't have to skimp on form or function.

From a tried-and-true aviator style by Ray-Ban to a cool, statement-making pair of polarized sunglasses from celebrity-approved Quay, scroll down below to shop the best sunglasses to sport with all your warm-weather outfits for 2021.

Quay x Saweetie Almost Ready Quay Quay x Saweetie Almost Ready For Quay's latest celebrity collaboration, the Australian eyewear brand teamed up with Saweetie to create a collection of bold and stylish sunnies, which are sure to have all eyes on you. We love these oversized, polarized sunglasses from the capsule, which will go with everything you own. $85 AT QUAY Buy Now

Ray-Ban Original Aviator Sunglasses Shopbop Ray-Ban Original Aviator Sunglasses If you already own a pair of Ray-Ban's iconic Wayfarer sunglasses, we suggest grabbing the brand's cool and classic aviator style to grow your collection. Simply put, these will be some of the best sunglasses you own. $123 AT SHOPBOP (REGULARLY $154) Buy Now

Versace Womens VE4350 Sunglasses Amazon Versace Womens VE4350 Sunglasses Featuring their Medusa hardware silhouettes in each corner, these Versace Sunglasses is just what you need to make a statement this summer. $119 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149) Buy Now

Sunski Makani Sunski Sunski Makani Maybe it's the honey-hued frame of these polarized sunglasses that makes us want to head on a tropical vacation, but we can't stop thinking about wearing these to the beach. $58 AT SUNSKI Buy Now

Warby Parker Priscilla Warby Parker Warby Parker Priscilla A pair of classic, neutral-hued oversized sunglasses -- in a timeless frame shape, no less -- is always a win in our books. $95 AT WARBY PARKER Buy Now

J. Hannah Freyja J. Hannah J. Hannah Freyja Los Angeles' cult-favorite and Instagram-famous jewelry brand J. Hannah expanded its offerings to accessories with the addition of new (and undeniably stylish) sunglasses this year. We love this vintage-inspired pair, which feature a sleek cat-eye and will be perfect for your weekend getaways and beyond. $295 AT J. HANNAH Buy Now

