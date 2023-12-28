With colder days and drier weather on the horizon, now is the time to start transitioning your skin care routine for fall and winter. Powered by superfoods and the latest technology, Los Angeles-based skincare brand Youth To The People is hosting a major sale on Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Omar Apollo's go-to face cream — giving you the perfect opportunity to save on a new product or stock up on your favorite at a discount.

100% vegan and cruelty-free, Youth To The People went viral on TikTok for its unique superfood-powered products. While the brand is best known for its viral Superfood Cleanser, there are plenty more nourishing skincare products to shop. Right now through December 31, you can save 25% on Omar Apollo's favorite Superfood Air-Whip Moisture Cream, no discount code needed.

Light as air and rich in vitamins and superfoods, the Air-Whip Moisture Cream hydrates and can help prevent signs of aging while leaving behind a dewy glow. Non-comedogenic and non-greasy, this moisturizer is a great option for acne-prone skin because it is lightweight. The clinical results of a consumer study performed by the brand showed that 95% of users agreed that skin looks and feels balanced, moisturized and smoother after use.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be the first brand voice at Youth To The People," said Apollo in a press release. "The brand's dedication to the skincare industry and beyond has truly inspired me. I can't wait to share more about the products I adore and use every single day."

Below, shop more products from the TikTok-loved skincare brand also 25% off for a limited time.

Superfood Cleanser Youth To The People Superfood Cleanser Try the facial cleanser that took TikTok by storm. The wash is made of superfood antioxidants from kale, spinach and green tea for a gentle clean your skin will drink up. $39 $29 Shop Now

Superfood Antioxidant Hand Wash Youth To The People Superfood Antioxidant Hand Wash This cold and flu season (and all year long), keep hands clean, germ-free and smelling yummy with Youth To The People's Superfood and Cedarwood Fresh Greens hand wash. $39 $29 Shop Now

Superfood Daily Duo Youth To The People Superfood Daily Duo 'Tis the season for gift sets for you and yours. Grab this one, featuring Omar Apollo's go-to face moisturizer and the TikTok-famous Superfood face cleanser. $48 $36 Shop Now

