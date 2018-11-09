Ciao Bella!

Following the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, the supermodel continued to serve the heat in a sexy see-through silver halter dress by Julien Macdonald for the after-party on Thursday night.

Not one to shy away from showing off her enviable figure, the brunette beauty donned the plunging naked dress sans bra and with dark underwear. She accessorized the sultry getup with emerald earrings, diamond choker, silver bag and metallic pumps.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Hadid was joined by her mom, Yolanda, who told ET before the show that her daughter was very nervous for the runway.

"You know, they've worked so hard in the gym every day," Yolanda said. "Bella was eating, like, pieces of chicken last night. I mean, the work that goes into getting ready for a show like this is too much. It's hardcore and this morning I said, 'Baby, just eat today.' And she's like, 'Oh my god, I'm bloated' and I'm like, 'Baby, this is the day, you've done the work, now go out there enjoy, have fun and be in the moment.' So, that's, you know, that's all that matters."

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Bella was spotted on her way to the soiree in another sheer dress, holding hands with boyfriend The Weeknd, who cheered his gal on from the front row, and Halsey, one of the musical guests who performed on the catwalk alongside the Angels.

James Devaney/GC Images

The model wore a see-through ruched beige tank mini by August Getty, paired with high-top sneakers, while the performer rocked a show-stopping chainmail bikini ensemble.

James Devaney/GC Images)

Sister Gigi was equally gorgeous at the after-party in a shiny white catsuit. The blonde gushed to ET about Bella while backstage ahead of the show.

"I mean, Bella is such a blessing for me as a friend and a sister," Gigi said as she got her hair and makeup done. "It's really nice to be able to, in this industry or any industry really, look across the room and have family, and feel like you have a piece of home with you regardless of where we are in the world."

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Behati Prinsloo arrived in an oversized blazer, embellished top and mini skirt with husband Adam Levine. The Namibian model made her return to the VS runway following a two-year hiatus after giving birth to her two daughters.

"It’s so fun to be back," Prinsloo told ET ahead of Thursday's epic show. "It’s amazing seeing everybody. It’s amazing to still feel like such [a] part of a family, and so I’m just blessed to be here."

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Speaking of cute couples, Winnie Harlow and Wiz Khalifa packed on the PDA on the pink carpet after Harlow made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut. The former ANTM contestant sizzled in a glitzy fringe mini.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Dylan Sprouse obviously knows a way to a girl's heart is through her stomach! The actor, handsome in an all-white suit, brought some Shake Shack burgers with him to give to girlfriend Barbara Palvin, who stunned in a black John Paul Ataker gown.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Candice Swanepoel blew a kiss in an embellished sheer dress. The South African model slayed the show just five months after giving birth to her baby boy, Ariel.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

For more on the show, see below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Gigi and Bella Hadid Are Stunning Sisters at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner Rocks Sexy Scottish-Inspired Look at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: Pics!

Adriana Lima Bids Farewell to Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Nearly 20 Years

Related Gallery