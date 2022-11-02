Oprah's Favorite Leggings Are On Sale Now, Plus More of Girlfriend Collective's Best Activewear Deals
As announced on November 1, Oprah's Favorite Things List is back for 2022. This year's Favorite Things List includes a whopping 104 products, celebrating small businesses. One standout pick was a pair of leggings from the internet's favorite sustainable, size-inclusive activewear brand Girlfriend Collective that Gayle King is huge fan of, too.
Girlfriend Collective's ultra-high rise Compressive Pocket Leggings are not only squat-proof, but also feature double side pockets for holding all your essentials. According to Oprah, Girlfriend Collective "is making activewear more inclusive with this design that comes in sizes XS to 6XL. The pieces are sweat-wicking, high- compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles." Best of all, Oprah's favorite leggings are now on sale for 20% off when you use the code OPRAH.
Not only are these leggings made by a size-inclusive small business, they're also eco-friendly. Oprah explains, "The pieces are sweat-wicking, high-compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles."
If you've been wearing the same sweats and socks since high school, it's probably time for an update. Luckily, the Girlfriend Collective deals don't stop at Oprah's favorite leggings. More of Girlfriend Collective's supportive and stylish athleisure sets and swimwear are on sale for up to 60% off.
Considering the track record Oprah's Favorite Things have for selling out, we suggest adding the Compressive Pocket Leggings to your cart and then checking out the Girlfriend Collective sale to save on more must-have activewear. Ahead, we’ve assembled our favorite deals currently available, from bralettes and underwear to sweats and sleepwear.
In case you need something lighter weight for hot workouts — the FLOAT Ultralight Legging is stretchy and comfy enough for max-relaxing but sturdy enough for working out.
The legging that started it all. The extra high-rise style with four-way stretch and compressive fabric is everything you need to get through your favorite activities, like running and yoga.
For everyday comfort and support without the underwire, choose a combo of V-neck and scoop neck bralettes to add to your wardrobe.
This cute and cozy crewneck is made with recycled and organic cotton, and comes in six colors.
Whatever coverage you covet, build your own two-pack of sweat-wicking panties. Choose between high-waisted and regular thongs and briefs.
