As announced on November 1, Oprah's Favorite Things List is back for 2022. This year's Favorite Things List includes a whopping 104 products, celebrating small businesses. One standout pick was a pair of leggings from the internet's favorite sustainable, size-inclusive activewear brand Girlfriend Collective that Gayle King is huge fan of, too.

Girlfriend Collective's ultra-high rise Compressive Pocket Leggings are not only squat-proof, but also feature double side pockets for holding all your essentials. According to Oprah, Girlfriend Collective "is making activewear more inclusive with this design that comes in sizes XS to 6XL. The pieces are sweat-wicking, high- compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles." Best of all, Oprah's favorite leggings are now on sale for 20% off when you use the code OPRAH.

If you've been wearing the same sweats and socks since high school, it's probably time for an update. Luckily, the Girlfriend Collective deals don't stop at Oprah's favorite leggings. More of Girlfriend Collective's supportive and stylish athleisure sets and swimwear are on sale for up to 60% off.

Considering the track record Oprah's Favorite Things have for selling out, we suggest adding the Compressive Pocket Leggings to your cart and then checking out the Girlfriend Collective sale to save on more must-have activewear. Ahead, we’ve assembled our favorite deals currently available, from bralettes and underwear to sweats and sleepwear.

FLOAT Ultralight Legging Girlfriend Collective FLOAT Ultralight Legging In case you need something lighter weight for hot workouts — the FLOAT Ultralight Legging is stretchy and comfy enough for max-relaxing but sturdy enough for working out. $78 $55 Buy Now

Compressive High-Rise Legging Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Legging The legging that started it all. The extra high-rise style with four-way stretch and compressive fabric is everything you need to get through your favorite activities, like running and yoga. $78 $48 Buy Now

The Bralette 2-Pack Girlfriend Collective The Bralette 2-Pack For everyday comfort and support without the underwire, choose a combo of V-neck and scoop neck bralettes to add to your wardrobe. $56 $45 Buy Now

ReSlide Girlfriend Collective ReSlide Sustainably made from old shoes, scrap material, and a soy-based compound, these lightweight slides make for a great shower shoe or house slipper. $58 $48 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Leggings With Pockets to Carry All of Your Workout Essentials

Oprah's 2022 Favorite Things: Gayle King Breaks Down the Must-Haves

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: 15 Best Gifts Under $100

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022: Best Home Gifts to Shop

Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List Is Here and Has The Best Gifts

Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Pajamas, Bedding, & Towels With Our Code

How to Watch 'The Hair Tales' Online — Release Date, Trailer, and More

The Oprah and Meghan Markle-Loved Clevr Blends Latte Kit Is On Sale