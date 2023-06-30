Shop

Save Up to 50% On Celeb-Loved Leggings and More Activewear at Girlfriend Collective's Anniversary Sale

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale
Girlfriend Collective

Comfortable, eco-friendly and size inclusive, it's no wonder that Girlfriend Collective has taken the world of activewear by storm. Celebrities from Ariana Grande to Kendall Jenner have been spotted wearing the brand's athleticwear and Oprah herself even loved Girlfriend's compression leggings so much that she included them in last year's Favorite Things List. 

Now through July 4, Girlfriend Collective's Anniversary Sale is steeply discounting everything on the brand's site — yes, everything! You can take advantage of 25% off sitewide, along with up to 50% off select styles at this epic activewear sale. 

Shop Girlfriend Collective's Sale

This is Girlfriend Collective's sixth year in business and they are celebrating big time. During the Girlfriend Collective Anniversary Sale, you can save on their buttery soft leggings, supportive sports bras, workout shorts, colorful dresses, brand-new recycled cotton tees and every other summer activewear essential in their shop.

Since some of their best-sellers may sell out before the sale ends, we want to help you make the most out of this incredible shopping event. Below, check our favorite finds from the Girlfriend Collective sale you won't want to miss this holiday weekend.

Dylan Tank Bra
Dylan Tank Bra
Girlfriend Collective
Dylan Tank Bra

A tank bra is the perfect amalgamation of a bra and a tank top. This tank bra has a contoured racerback built into it, so you can feel supported without feeling restrictive in the top. 

$46$31
Recycled Cotton Cropped Crew
Recycled Cotton Cropped Crew
Girlfriend Collective
Recycled Cotton Cropped Crew

Created with recycled and organic cotton, this sustainable crop tee has a boxy shape that pairs perfectly with high waisted pants. 

$42$31
RIB High-Rise Run Short
RIB High-Rise Run Short
Girlfriend Collective
RIB High-Rise Run Short

These compressive and sweat-wicking shorts will keep you cool and comfy on your next run. 

$58$44
Tommy Cropped Bra
Tommy Cropped Bra
Girlfriend Collective
Tommy Cropped Bra

A cropped bra is an essential item even beyond workout apparel, especially since it's so versatile. Wear it to the gym, under a cami or layer it under a jacket.

$42$32
Penny Square Neck Bodysuit
Penny Square Neck Bodysuit
Girlfriend Collective
Penny Square Neck Bodysuit

We love the simplicity of this beautiful blue bodysuit from Girlfriend Collective. Pair it with shorts, skirts, pants or anything else you dream up. 

$58$41
RIB Bea Banded Dress
RIB Bea Banded Dress
Girlfriend Collective
RIB Bea Banded Dress

Dainty straps and built-in shorts make this a stylish workout dress you'll want to wear outside of the gym.

$98$74
Bike Unitard
Bike Unitard
Girlfriend Collective
Bike Unitard

Using their compressive fabric made from water bottles, this scooped neck unitard also has a built-in bra. 

$78$39
Lola V-Neck Dress
Lola V-Neck Dress
Girlfriend Collective
Lola V-Neck Dress

You can decide between the lightweight FLOAT material or the compression material when choosing your black or ivory v-neck dress. It has a built-in bra and shorts so you can work out with confidence. 

$88$66
Trail Short
Trail Short
Girlfriend Collective
Trail Short

These lined trail shorts are made from water-wicking fabric that will keep you comfortable through the day. Plus, they have a zipped pocket on the back.

$55$41
High-Rise Pocket Bike Short
High-Rise Pocket Bike Short
Girlfriend Collective
High-Rise Pocket Bike Short

These high-rise bike shorts are literally made for intensive workouts or even more intense rest days. Seriously, the bike shorts are made with a fabric that is resistant to riding up or down. 

$58$44
FLOAT Ultralight Legging
FLOAT Ultralight Legging
Girlfriend Collective
FLOAT Ultralight Legging

In case you need something lighter weight for hot workouts — the FLOAT Ultralight Legging is stretchy and comfy enough for max-relaxing but sturdy enough for working out. 

$78$59
Compressive High-Rise Legging
Compressive High-Rise Legging
Girlfriend Collective
Compressive High-Rise Legging

The legging that started it all. The extra high-rise style with four-way stretch and compressive fabric is everything you need to get through your favorite activities, like running and yoga. 

    $78$53
    Compressive Pocket Legging
    Compressive Pocket Legging
    Girlfriend Collective
    Compressive Pocket Legging

    With the same high rise and ultra compression as their original legging, these feature sleek double-side seams and a pocket on each hip for your phone, wallet, or keys. 

    $88$66
    Weekend Wrap Skort
    Weekend Wrap Skort
    Girlfriend Collective
    Weekend Wrap Skort

    Giving you the best of both worlds, this stretchy shorts-skirt combo from Girlfriend Collective looks chic at the gym or paired with a cropped tee for a day running errands. The inner compression shorts even have a hidden phone pocket.

    $62$47
    Birdie Woven Skort
    Birdie Woven Skort
    Girlfriend Collective
    Birdie Woven Skort

    It has pockets! Do we really need to say more? Seriously, this skirt-short hybrid is made from a water-wicking fabric so you can continue to enjoy your day in the sun.

    $58$29
    Lou V-Back Bra
    Lou V-Back Bra
    Girlfriend Collective
    Lou V-Back Bra

    One of Girlfriend Collective's best-sellers, the Lou V-Back Bra uses compressive fabric to keep you supported, but has minimal back coverage so you feel less restricted. 

    $48$36
    Black Naomi Workout Dress
    Black Naomi Workout Dress
    Girlfriend Collective
    Black Naomi Workout Dress

    The Girlfriend Collective Naomi Workout dress is a handy all-in-one outfit during workout or hiking days when you don't know what to wear but you definitely want to look cute.

    $88$44

