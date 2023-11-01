Best Lists

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023: 15 Gifts Under $100 to Shop This Holiday Season

Oprah’s Favorite Things Under $100
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 9:39 AM PDT, November 1, 2023

Shop Oprah Winfrey's hand-selected gift picks and holiday finds without breaking the bank.

If you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, the tastemaker of our generation is here to help out. 

Oprah's Favorite Things list dropped today, and it is the gift that keeps on giving. Every one of the great gift ideas handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself is available to shop directly on Amazon. Even better, there are a ton of gifts under $100 for everyone on your list. 

Shop Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Oprah's list this year highlights BIPOC-, women-, or veteran-founded companies across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, toys and lifestyle. If you're shopping for holiday presents, you can find everything from cozy gifts to tech and decadent desserts. Featured on OprahDaily.com for the very first time, this is the list people have been looking to every year for more than two decades, and 2023 marks the 27th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things.

Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holidays. Whether you're shopping for family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with thoughtful finds. Below, check out our top picks from the media mogul's list including gifts under $50 and gifts under $100.

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 Under $100

WanderFull Crossbody HydroBag

WanderFull Crossbody HydroBag
Amazon

WanderFull Crossbody HydroBag

Stay hands-free and never lose your water bottle with this WanderFull Crossbody HydroBag. 

$59

On Amazon

Shop Now

$59

At WanderFull

Shop Now

Pride and Groom The Tool Kit

Pride and Groom The Tool Kit
Amazon

Pride and Groom The Tool Kit

A complete grooming set for all of the dog lovers with a fetching gift bag with a foaming shampoo, balm, a brush, and more.

$56

On Amazon

Shop Now

$70 $56

At Pride & Groom

Shop Now

Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Body Soap Bar

Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Body Soap Bar
Amazon

Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Body Soap Bar

A best-selling 8-piece bar set made with goat milk that deep cleanses, hydrates and softens.

$68

On Amazon

Shop Now

$128 $68

At Beekman 1802

Shop Now

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0
Amazon

Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0

The perfect-sized luggage that doubles as a personal item — just pop off the wheels and slide it under your seat. 

$120 $96

On Amazon

Shop Now

$120 $99 WITH CODE OPRAH

At Take OFF Luggage

Shop Now

etúHOME Ceramic Crock with Set of Wooden Utensils

etúHOME Ceramic Crock with Set of Wooden Utensils
Amazon

etúHOME Ceramic Crock with Set of Wooden Utensils

This elegant Handthrown Crock and Utensil Set will effortlessly enhance any countertop. Packed with 13 essential wooden utensils, it makes for the perfect holiday gift.

$120 $80

On Amazon

Shop Now

$120 $80

At EtúHOME

Shop Now

Mi Cocina The Waist Apron

Mi Cocina The Waist Apron
Amazon

Mi Cocina The Waist Apron

A multi-functional apron that can be used whether you're a chef, artist, gardener or more.

$64

On Amazon

Shop Now

$80

At Mi Cocina

Shop Now

Alimrose Halle Ballerina Doll

Alimrose Halle Ballerina Doll
Amazon

Alimrose Halle Ballerina Doll

Enhance playtime and ignite your child's imagination with this ballet-inspired soft doll.

$65

On Amazon

Shop Now

$65

At Alimrose

Shop Now

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 Under $50

Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)

Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)
Amazon

Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)

“This hand-poured candle was created just for us and gives off a lush rose scent, with elements of sandalwood and clove," says Winfrey.

$48

On Amazon

Shop Now

$48

At Harlem Candle Co.

Shop Now

Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts

Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts
Oprah Daily

Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts

“I chose a Lollia bubble bath—my absolute favorite—two decades ago, and I still have the original bottle by my tub," says Winfrey. "This year’s White Amber & Mirabelle offering is just as luxurious—and comes in bath salts, too.”

$50 $40

On Amazon

Shop Now

$50

At Margot Elena

Shop Now

MERSEA Cozy Cabin Faux Fur Mittens

MERSEA Cozy Cabin Faux Fur Mittens
Amazon

MERSEA Cozy Cabin Faux Fur Mittens

These vegan faux-fur mittens feature exposed thumb holes, so you can stay warm and still be able to access your smartphone.  with 

$36 $27

On Amazon

Shop Now

$36 $27

At Mersea

Shop Now

32 Degrees Women's Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Shirt Jacket

32 Degrees Women's Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Shirt Jacket
Amazon

32 Degrees Women's Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Shirt Jacket

In the market for a new coat? Oprah is a big fan of this lightweight shacket from 32 Degrees, known for its soft and smooth texture that combines warmth and style effortlessly.

$33

On Amazon

Shop Now

$25

AT 32 Degrees

Shop Now

Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Luxury Jewelry Cleaner Duo

Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Luxury Jewelry Cleaner Duo
Amazon

Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Luxury Jewelry Cleaner Duo

Return jewels to their original sparkling luster with the help of this kit, which also makes a great stocking stuffer. 

$45

On Amazon

Shop Now

$56

at Shinery

Shop Now

Zola Bakes Purple Ombré Rainbow Cookies

Zola Bakes Purple Ombré Rainbow Cookies
Oprah Daily

Zola Bakes Purple Ombré Rainbow Cookies

“Twenty miniature almond cakes, layered with a chocolate hazelnut spread and topped with a dark chocolate drip—just right with a cup of tea," states Winfrey.

$49

On Amazon

Shop Now

$49

At Zola Bakes

Shop Now

Oprah's The Life You Want Finding Yourself Journal

Oprah's The Life You Want Finding Yourself Journal
Oprah Daily

Oprah's The Life You Want Finding Yourself Journal

Oprah Winfrey created this journal to help you find your passion in life. This selection is a perfect BOGO gift — grab one for a loved one and one for you to prepare for the coming year. 

$30

on Amazon

Shop Now

$30

at OprahDaily.com

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

