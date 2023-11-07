If you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, the tastemaker of our generation is here to help out.

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 dropped last week, and it is the gift that keeps on giving. Every one of the great gift ideas handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself is available to shop directly on Amazon. Even better, there are a ton of gifts under $100 for everyone on your list.

Shop Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Oprah's list this year highlights BIPOC-, women-, or veteran-founded companies across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, toys and lifestyle. If you're shopping for holiday presents, you can find everything from cozy gifts to tech and decadent desserts. Featured on OprahDaily.com for the very first time, this is the list people have been looking to every year for more than two decades, and 2023 marks the 27th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things.

Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holidays. Whether you're shopping for kids, family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with thoughtful finds. Below, check out our top picks from the media mogul's list including gifts under $50 and gifts under $100.

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 Under $100

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 Under $50

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

