Shop Oprah Winfrey's hand-selected gift picks and holiday finds without breaking the bank.
If you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, the tastemaker of our generation is here to help out.
Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 dropped last week, and it is the gift that keeps on giving. Every one of the great gift ideas handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself is available to shop directly on Amazon. Even better, there are a ton of gifts under $100 for everyone on your list.
Shop Oprah's Favorite Things 2023
Oprah's list this year highlights BIPOC-, women-, or veteran-founded companies across categories of fashion, beauty, food, home, toys and lifestyle. If you're shopping for holiday presents, you can find everything from cozy gifts to tech and decadent desserts. Featured on OprahDaily.com for the very first time, this is the list people have been looking to every year for more than two decades, and 2023 marks the 27th anniversary of Oprah's Favorite Things.
Oprah's Favorite Things list is the perfect gift guide to shop for the holidays. Whether you're shopping for kids, family, friends or co-workers, Oprah's list is filled with thoughtful finds. Below, check out our top picks from the media mogul's list including gifts under $50 and gifts under $100.
Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 Under $100
WanderFull Crossbody HydroBag
Stay hands-free and never lose your water bottle with this WanderFull Crossbody HydroBag.
Charcuterie Board with Placement Guide
Take out the guess work with this Charcuterie board. The perfect gift for someone who loves to host and loves Charcuterie boards.
Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Body Soap Bar
A best-selling 8-piece bar set made with goat milk that deep cleanses, hydrates and softens.
Take OFF Luggage Personal Item Suitcase 2.0
The perfect-sized luggage that doubles as a personal item — just pop off the wheels and slide it under your seat.
etúHOME Ceramic Crock with Set of Wooden Utensils
This elegant Handthrown Crock and Utensil Set will effortlessly enhance any countertop. Packed with 13 essential wooden utensils, it makes for the perfect holiday gift.
Pride and Groom The Tool Kit
A complete grooming set for all of the dog lovers with a fetching gift bag with a foaming shampoo, balm, a brush, and more.
Mi Cocina The Waist Apron
A multi-functional apron that can be used whether you're a chef, artist, gardener or more.
Alimrose Halle Ballerina Doll
Enhance playtime and ignite your child's imagination with this ballet-inspired soft doll.
Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 Under $50
Chance Premium Design Printed Rubber Outdoor & Indoor Basketball
Encouraging play for all, Chance is a sports brand that celebrates self-expression.
Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)
“This hand-poured candle was created just for us and gives off a lush rose scent, with elements of sandalwood and clove," says Winfrey.
Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts
“I chose a Lollia bubble bath—my absolute favorite—two decades ago, and I still have the original bottle by my tub," says Winfrey. "This year’s White Amber & Mirabelle offering is just as luxurious—and comes in bath salts, too.”
MERSEA Cozy Cabin Faux Fur Mittens
These vegan faux-fur mittens feature exposed thumb holes, so you can stay warm and still be able to access your smartphone. with
32 Degrees Women's Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Shirt Jacket
In the market for a new coat? Oprah is a big fan of this lightweight shacket from 32 Degrees, known for its soft and smooth texture that combines warmth and style effortlessly.
Shinery Radiance Wash and Brush Luxury Jewelry Cleaner Duo
Return jewels to their original sparkling luster with the help of this kit, which also makes a great stocking stuffer.
Zola Bakes Purple Ombré Rainbow Cookies
“Twenty miniature almond cakes, layered with a chocolate hazelnut spread and topped with a dark chocolate drip—just right with a cup of tea," states Winfrey.
Oprah's The Life You Want Finding Yourself Journal
Oprah Winfrey created this journal to help you find your passion in life. This selection is a perfect BOGO gift — grab one for a loved one and one for you to prepare for the coming year.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sales & Deals
Oprah's Favorite Orolay Coat Is on Sale Right Now — Get 30% Off the Viral 'Amazon Coat'
Sales & Deals
The Best Deals Within Oprah's Favorite Things List: Save on Great Gifts for the Whole Family
Best Lists