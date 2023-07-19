Oprah's Favorite Viral Amazon Coat Is On Sale for 30% Off Right Now

While the summer's heat wave blazes on, a winter coat could very well be the last thing on your mind. For bargain hunters though, Christmas really is in July and summer means extra markdowns on cold weather clothing. Right now, our eyes are on Amazon's Orolay coat, which made both headlines and Oprah's Favorite Things list after rising to viral fame.

Gaining major popularity for its warm, dense design, ultra-cozy interior and affordable price, the viral Orolay coat is now on sale at Amazon. This rare off-season discount is taking 30% off the cult-favorite jacket that the Internet nicknamed "The Amazon Coat."

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Amazon Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. $150 $105 Shop Now

It will be winter before you know it and the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket is still as popular as ever. The winter jacket is currently on sale in a range of 13 colors and patterns, including black, red, army green, navy and beige. Windproof and water-resistant, the viral Amazon coat features six pockets and a cozy down fill to keep you warm and fashionable on the chilliest of days. Available in sizes ranging from XXS to 5X, Orolay's jacket also has a big hood for an added layer of extreme warmth.

With close to 20,000 5-star Amazon reviews, the viral Orolay jacket has been spotted on influencers and celebs like Emma Stone and Lucy Hale. "Another unique feature of this coat is the fact that the sides un-zip—which I think will make it more comfortable to wear when you're sitting in a car or on the ski lift," highlights one reviewer.

Save $30 on a universally-flattering winter jacket before Amazon's top deal disappears.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Jacket Deals: Save Big On The North Face & Patagonia

15 Puffer Jackets for Women to Keep You Warm and Stylish This Winter

The Best Slippers for Men to Stay Cozy and Stylish This Winter

The 12 Warmest Winter Coats for Women to Shop in 2023

Coach's Shearling Handbags, Boots, and Jackets Are 50% Off Right Now

The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes and Fitness Gear for Winter

The 21 Best Winter Coats and Jackets on Amazon

Shop Affordable Ski Gear on A Budget For Your Winter Vacations