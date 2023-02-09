As much as we love getting sucked into the world of dark, anxiety-inducing TV shows — looking at you, The Last of Us and House of the Dragon — the power of the feel-good show can go underestimated. And when it comes to heartwarming shows, we favor the ones dripping with covetable fashion, of course.

That's why we're so excited that Harlem is back for season 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The show about four ambitious women navigating life and love in Harlem, New York City is sure to put a smile on your face. And with incredible, NYC-caliber fashion moments, the show also provides some serious shopping inspiration.

We're only two episodes in, and we're already drooling over Quinn, Camille, Angie and Tye's envy-worthy ensembles. Luckily for you, we've hunted down exact and similar pieces worn on the show to give your closet a Harlem-inspired update for spring.

Below, you can shop looks from each of Harlem's leading ladies. From Tye's sporty-chic tracksuit to Angie's retro leather dress, add some of our favorite looks from the show to your spring wardrobe.

Get the Look: Tye

Amazon

In the first episode of season 2, Tye looks equally comfy and cute in a red-and-white printed tracksuit. You can snag the exact style from British fashion label Wales Bonner — on sale now at Farfetch.

She pairs the look with coordinating red and white sneaks from Alexander McQueen, but you can channel the same vibe in a more affordable pair.

Get the Look: Camille

Amazon

Camille loves structured silhouettes with flirty details, and this season was no exception. In the first episode, we fell head over heels with her ruffled olive Andrea Imayah dress — sadly out of stock in most sizes, but we found a (much more affordable) lookalike.

Clearly, green is Camille's color of choice as she also rocked a blazer in a mintier shade — perfect for spring. Below, this tweed option from LOFT gets you the same look for less.

Get the Look: Angie

Amazon

If we had to describe Angie's style in one word, it would be "bold." The singer is never one to shy away from a loud color or eye-popping print, which certainly rang true with her graphic striped dress from Hanifa — and we found the exact dress available in sizes XS-3XL.

We also dug her pear-colored leather dress from episode two, and you can channel her style with a similar pick from ASOS.

Get the Look: Quinn

Amazon

Style-wise, Quinn is definitely the most traditionally feminine of the group. A lover of all things delicate — pastels, lace and ruffles — Quinn stayed true to her aesthetic in the first episode with a frothy blush lace dress from Zimmerman. The actual garment is over $1,000 on sale, so we found a more affordable alternative with the same silhouette.

In the second episode, we see Quinn step out of her fashion comfort zone with a flashy striped sequin midi. Below, we've tracked down a similarly fun style, available in sizes XS-3X.

