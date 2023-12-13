Despite the chilly temps, with the right gear, it's still possible to get outside and enjoy nature. Whether you're playing a game of pickleball or hiking in the snow, the colder winter months still have a lot of outdoor fun to offer. If you want to look good while taking advantage of the season, Outdoor Voices is getting in the holiday spirit with a massive sitewide sale on wardrobe must-haves.

Shop the Outdoor Voices Sale

Now through Saturday, December 16, everything at Outdoor Voices is 40% off. You can save on high-quality activewear that is not only ideal for the winter temps, but would also make great holiday gifts. From bestsellers like the FrostKnit Legging for cold-weather cardio to the cuddle-worthy RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie, these gift ideas are all as stylish as they are affordable.

No matter what sort of activewear you need to add to your wardrobe this winter, the Outdoor Voices sale has you covered. Be sure to act fast, because you only have a few more days to score these savings. Below, check out our favorite Outdoor Voices deals for women and men.

Best Outdoor Voices Deals for Women

FrostKnit 1/4 Zip Pullover Outdoor Voices FrostKnit 1/4 Zip Pullover Don't let the sun going down earlier get in the way of your workouts with this warm and comfy pullover featuring reflective details for better visibility. $98 $59 Shop Now

FrostKnit Hoodie Outdoor Voices FrostKnit Hoodie Equipped with spacious pockets, an adjustable bungee hood and hem and thumb holes, this sweat-wicking hoodie has all the best features. $118 $71 Shop Now

FrostKnit Flare Pant Outdoor Voices FrostKnit Flare Pant The FrostKnit Flare Pant is Outdoor Voices' warmest pant so it can keep up with your cold weather cardio workouts. $98 $59 Shop Now

Best Outdoor Voices Deals for Men

SoftShield Jacket Outdoor Voices SoftShield Jacket Crafted from 100% recycled SoftShield fabric, this lightweight jacket still provides superior warmth with its technical down-insulation. $98 $59 Shop Now

FrostKnit Longsleeve Outdoor Voices FrostKnit Longsleeve Put on this sweat-wicking base layer for your next outdoor workout on a cold day. $78 $47 Shop Now

SoftShield Vest Outdoor Voices SoftShield Vest The trendy puffer vest can keep you warm and stylish. $78 $47 Shop Now

RecTrek Pant Outdoor Voices RecTrek Pant Designed for comfort and mobility the RecTrek Pant is suitable for low to medium impact workouts or just lounging around. $98 $59 Shop Now

