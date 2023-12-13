Sales & Deals

Outdoor Voices Holiday Deals Are Here: Save 40% on Best-Selling Activewear and Fitness Gifts

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Outdoor Voices Holiday Sale
Outdoor Voices
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 3:49 PM PST, December 13, 2023

Shop the best deals on cold-weather activewear and holiday gifts from the Outdoor Voices sale.

Despite the chilly temps, with the right gear, it's still possible to get outside and enjoy nature. Whether you're playing a game of pickleball or hiking in the snow, the colder winter months still have a lot of outdoor fun to offer. If you want to look good while taking advantage of the season, Outdoor Voices is getting in the holiday spirit with a massive sitewide sale on wardrobe must-haves.

Shop the Outdoor Voices Sale

Now through Saturday, December 16, everything at Outdoor Voices is 40% off. You can save on high-quality activewear that is not only ideal for the winter temps, but would also make great holiday gifts. From bestsellers like the FrostKnit Legging for cold-weather cardio to the cuddle-worthy RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie, these gift ideas are all as stylish as they are affordable.

No matter what sort of activewear you need to add to your wardrobe this winter, the Outdoor Voices sale has you covered. Be sure to act fast, because you only have a few more days to score these savings. Below, check out our favorite Outdoor Voices deals for women and men.

Best Outdoor Voices Deals for Women

RecFleece Snap Pullover

RecFleece Snap Pullover
Outdoor Voices

RecFleece Snap Pullover

This cozy, lightweight fleece pairs just as well with activewear sets as it does with jeans.

$98 $59

Shop Now

FrostKnit 7/8 Legging

FrostKnit 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices

FrostKnit 7/8 Legging

If you get the FrostKnit hoodie, add these cozy leggings to your cart for a matching set. 

$98 $59

Shop Now

SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging

SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices

SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging

Pair the SeamlessRib Longline Bra with its matching ribbed 7/8 legging made from buttery soft, body-compressing, stretchy fabric.

$78 $47

Shop Now

FastTrack Waffle Longsleeve

FastTrack Waffle Longsleeve
Outdoor Voices

FastTrack Waffle Longsleeve

This base layer is made with 86% recycled material for a more eco-friendly garment.

$68 $41

Shop Now

FrostKnit 1/4 Zip Pullover

FrostKnit 1/4 Zip Pullover
Outdoor Voices

FrostKnit 1/4 Zip Pullover

Don't let the sun going down earlier get in the way of your workouts with this warm and comfy pullover featuring reflective details for better visibility.

$98 $59

Shop Now

FrostKnit Hoodie

FrostKnit Hoodie
Outdoor Voices

FrostKnit Hoodie

Equipped with spacious pockets, an adjustable bungee hood and hem and thumb holes, this sweat-wicking hoodie has all the best features.

$118 $71

Shop Now

FrostKnit Flare Pant

FrostKnit Flare Pant
Outdoor Voices

FrostKnit Flare Pant

The FrostKnit Flare Pant is Outdoor Voices' warmest pant so it can keep up with your cold weather cardio workouts.

$98 $59

Shop Now

RecTrek 26" Pant

RecTrek 26" Pant
Outdoor Voices

RecTrek 26" Pant

These classic pants have an adjustable drawstring and zippered pockets. Made with RecTrek, these pants are lightweight, element-resistant and stretchy.

$98 $59

Shop Now

Best Outdoor Voices Deals for Men

RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie

RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie
Outdoor Voices

RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie

Soft fleece made to layer will be handy when the temperatures fluctuate from the outdoors to the indoors. 

$98 $59

Shop Now

SoftShield Jacket

SoftShield Jacket
Outdoor Voices

SoftShield Jacket

Crafted from 100% recycled SoftShield fabric, this lightweight jacket still provides superior warmth with its technical down-insulation.

$98 $59

Shop Now

FrostKnit Longsleeve

FrostKnit Longsleeve
Outdoor Voices

FrostKnit Longsleeve

Put on this sweat-wicking base layer for your next outdoor workout on a cold day.

$78 $47

Shop Now

SoftShield Vest

SoftShield Vest
Outdoor Voices

SoftShield Vest

The trendy puffer vest can keep you warm and stylish.

$78 $47

Shop Now

FrostKnit 7/8 Tight

FrostKnit 7/8 Tight
Outdoor Voices

FrostKnit 7/8 Tight

Wintertime runs call for running tights, like these quick-drying tights from Outdoor Voices.

$88 $53

Shop Now

RecTrek Pant

RecTrek Pant
Outdoor Voices

RecTrek Pant

Designed for comfort and mobility the RecTrek Pant is suitable for low to medium impact workouts or just lounging around. 

$98 $59

Shop Now

CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant

CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant
Outdoor Voices

CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant

Crafted with Outdoor Voices' super-soft CloudKnit fabric, these sweatpants are the perfect addition to your everyday wardrobe.

$88 $53

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

lululemon Has So Many Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

lululemon Has So Many Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

The Best Men's Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

Style

The Best Men's Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

The 15 Best Fitness Gifts from lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Section

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Fitness Gifts from lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Section

The Best Loungewear for Women: Shop Cozy Earth, Alo Yoga and More

Best Lists

The Best Loungewear for Women: Shop Cozy Earth, Alo Yoga and More

The Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Holiday Arrangements

Gifts

The Best Online Flower Delivery Services for Holiday Arrangements

Away Luggage Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Collection

Gifts

Away Luggage Launches Limited-Edition Holiday Collection

The 16 Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm When Temperatures Drop

Style

The 16 Best Winter Coats for Women to Keep Warm When Temperatures Drop

Tags: