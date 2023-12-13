Shop the best deals on cold-weather activewear and holiday gifts from the Outdoor Voices sale.
Despite the chilly temps, with the right gear, it's still possible to get outside and enjoy nature. Whether you're playing a game of pickleball or hiking in the snow, the colder winter months still have a lot of outdoor fun to offer. If you want to look good while taking advantage of the season, Outdoor Voices is getting in the holiday spirit with a massive sitewide sale on wardrobe must-haves.
Now through Saturday, December 16, everything at Outdoor Voices is 40% off. You can save on high-quality activewear that is not only ideal for the winter temps, but would also make great holiday gifts. From bestsellers like the FrostKnit Legging for cold-weather cardio to the cuddle-worthy RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie, these gift ideas are all as stylish as they are affordable.
No matter what sort of activewear you need to add to your wardrobe this winter, the Outdoor Voices sale has you covered. Be sure to act fast, because you only have a few more days to score these savings. Below, check out our favorite Outdoor Voices deals for women and men.
Best Outdoor Voices Deals for Women
RecFleece Snap Pullover
This cozy, lightweight fleece pairs just as well with activewear sets as it does with jeans.
FrostKnit 7/8 Legging
If you get the FrostKnit hoodie, add these cozy leggings to your cart for a matching set.
SeamlessRib 7/8 Legging
Pair the SeamlessRib Longline Bra with its matching ribbed 7/8 legging made from buttery soft, body-compressing, stretchy fabric.
FastTrack Waffle Longsleeve
This base layer is made with 86% recycled material for a more eco-friendly garment.
FrostKnit 1/4 Zip Pullover
Don't let the sun going down earlier get in the way of your workouts with this warm and comfy pullover featuring reflective details for better visibility.
FrostKnit Hoodie
Equipped with spacious pockets, an adjustable bungee hood and hem and thumb holes, this sweat-wicking hoodie has all the best features.
FrostKnit Flare Pant
The FrostKnit Flare Pant is Outdoor Voices' warmest pant so it can keep up with your cold weather cardio workouts.
RecTrek 26" Pant
These classic pants have an adjustable drawstring and zippered pockets. Made with RecTrek, these pants are lightweight, element-resistant and stretchy.
Best Outdoor Voices Deals for Men
RecFleece Snap Up Hoodie
Soft fleece made to layer will be handy when the temperatures fluctuate from the outdoors to the indoors.
SoftShield Jacket
Crafted from 100% recycled SoftShield fabric, this lightweight jacket still provides superior warmth with its technical down-insulation.
FrostKnit Longsleeve
Put on this sweat-wicking base layer for your next outdoor workout on a cold day.
SoftShield Vest
The trendy puffer vest can keep you warm and stylish.
FrostKnit 7/8 Tight
Wintertime runs call for running tights, like these quick-drying tights from Outdoor Voices.
RecTrek Pant
Designed for comfort and mobility the RecTrek Pant is suitable for low to medium impact workouts or just lounging around.
CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant
Crafted with Outdoor Voices' super-soft CloudKnit fabric, these sweatpants are the perfect addition to your everyday wardrobe.
