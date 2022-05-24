Shopping

Outdoor Voices Memorial Day Sale: Up to 50% Off Leggings, Bike Shorts and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices has no shortage of sporty, breathable styles that are perfect for everything from hitting the gym and working out to lounging around at home. Perhaps best of all, the retailer is also known for regularly adding new styles to its sale section. Just in time for Memorial Day, the brand's OV Extra Sale if offering savings of up to 50% off select items, including Outdoor Voices' popular leggings, sports bras, exercise dresses and more. No promo code needed. 

Shop the OV Extra Sale

From colorful athleisurewear sets and breathable sports bras to colorful leggings and the trendy exercise skort, you'll find everything you could need to give your workout wardrobe the proper refresh it deserves this summer — with the help of cute workout clothes loved by celebs like Lizzo, Hailey Bieber and Lucy Hale. 

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals to shop from the Outdoor Voices Extra Sale. Plus, check out out the viral Outdoor Voices exercise dress dupe, and shop the best biker shorts for women on Amazon.

Move Free 3/4 Legging
Move Free Legging.png
Outdoor Voices
Move Free 3/4 Legging

These OV leggings are perfect for high-impact activity. 

$88$52
Doing Things Bra
Doing Things Bra
Outdoor Voices
Doing Things Bra

Made with OV's signature lightweight, breathable TechSweat fabric, the Doing Things Bra is a workout staple. 

$58$29
Hudson 2.5" Short
Hudson Short
Outdoor Voices
Hudson 2.5" Short

Prefer shorts over leggings? Opt for these comfy exercise shorts with tulip hem and built-in liner. 

$58$34
Track Pant
Track Pant
Outdoor Voices
Track Pant

These classic track pant joggers are high-waisted with front side pockets, zippered back pocket and TechSweat paneling on the calves. 

$88$56
Seamless Rib 7/8 Legging
Seamless Rib Legging.png
Outdoor Voices
Seamless Rib 7/8 Legging

Hurry and grab these ribbed seamless leggings for less than $40. 

$78$39
Flow Crop Top
Flow Crop Top
Outdoor Voices
Flow Crop Top

We love the bright chartreuse shade of this soft crop top. 

$58$40
The Exercise 3" Skort
The Exercise Skort.png
Outdoor Voices
The Exercise 3" Skort

Exercise skirts have become a huge trend. Get this workout mini skirt with built-in shorts and phone pocket. 

$68$39
Flow 7" Short
Flow Short.png
Outdoor Voices
Flow 7" Short

Score multiple colors of this 7-inch bike short. 

$58$34
Move Free 3.5" Short
Move Free
Outdoor Voices
Move Free 3.5" Short

If you like shorter bike shorts, choose the 3.5-inch Move Free Short. 

$48$28
Zoom Full Length Bodysuit
Zoom Full Length Bodysuit
Outdoor Voices
Zoom Full Length Bodysuit

Rock this '80s-inspired workout bodysuit. 

$118$82

