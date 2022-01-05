Shopping

Outdoor Voices Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fleece Jackets and Activewear for the New Year

By ETonline Staff
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices has added new styles to their sale section. The activewear brand has kicked off their OV Extra Sale and is offering up to 70% off select items, including their popular leggings, fleece tops and exercise dresses. 

OV is making it easy for shoppers to save big for the new year. All you have to do is browse through the OV Extra Sale section and add to cart -- no promo code is needed as prices are already marked. The Outdoor Voices sale comes just in time for those looking to refresh their workout wardrobe for 2022. Achieve your fitness goals in cute workout clothes from OV, which is a favorite among celebs like Lizzo, Hailey Bieber and Lucy Hale. 

For more new year deals, check out sales from AmazonMichael KorsNordstrom and Tory Burch

Shop the Outdoor Voices Extra Sale and see our top picks below. 

Zoom Full Length Bodysuit
Zoom Full Length Bodysuit
Outdoor Voices
Zoom Full Length Bodysuit
Outdoor Voices bodysuit or unitard styles are a favorite among stars, like Lizzo. 
$118$69
MegaFleece Snap Up
MegaFleece Snap Up
Outdoor Voices
MegaFleece Snap Up
A cozy, colorful fleece you'll wear all winter long. 
$138$99
Powerhouse Bra
Powerhouse Bra
Outdoor Voices
Powerhouse Bra
The Powerhouse Bra is the brand's most supportive sports bra. The sweat-wicking style has a front zip closure and a breathable mesh back. 
$78$47
Zoom 7/8 Legging
Zoom Legging
Outdoor Voices
Zoom 7/8 Legging
The Zoom Legging is stretchy, sculpting and sweat-wicking. 
$98$59
Athena Dress
Athena Dress
Outdoor Voices
Athena Dress
Save 35% on this chic exercise dress. 
$88$54
Warmup 5" Short
Warmup Short
Outdoor Voices
Warmup 5" Short
We love the color-blocked design of these bike shorts. 
$48$29
Windbreaker Pant
Windbreaker Pant
Outdoor Voices
Windbreaker Pant
Go for a 90s-inspired workout look in this windbreaker pant. 
$98$49
Waffle Longsleeve
Waffle Longsleeve
Outdoor Voices
Waffle Longsleeve
Collect the Waffle Longsleeve in multiple colors for layering. 
$68$54

