Outdoor Voices has added new styles to their sale section. The activewear brand has kicked off their OV Extra Sale and is offering up to 70% off select items, including their popular leggings, fleece tops and exercise dresses.

OV is making it easy for shoppers to save big for the new year. All you have to do is browse through the OV Extra Sale section and add to cart -- no promo code is needed as prices are already marked. The Outdoor Voices sale comes just in time for those looking to refresh their workout wardrobe for 2022. Achieve your fitness goals in cute workout clothes from OV, which is a favorite among celebs like Lizzo, Hailey Bieber and Lucy Hale.

For more new year deals, check out sales from Amazon, Michael Kors, Nordstrom and Tory Burch.

Shop the Outdoor Voices Extra Sale and see our top picks below.

Powerhouse Bra Outdoor Voices Powerhouse Bra The Powerhouse Bra is the brand's most supportive sports bra. The sweat-wicking style has a front zip closure and a breathable mesh back. $78 $47 Buy Now

