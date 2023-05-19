Shopping

Outdoor Voices’ Summer Sale Is Packed With Fan-Favorite Activewear for 30% Off — This Weekend Only

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Outdoor Voices Summer Sale
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices sales are few and far between. The brand behind some the best stylish workout gear is getting ready for sunnier days with 30% off summer favorites. From everyday tees and tanks to best-selling sports bras and exercise shorts, the Outdoor Voices Summer Favorites Sale is marking down can't-miss activewear that's perfect for everything from hitting the gym to lounging around at home.

Shop the Summer Sale

Now through Monday, May 22, cute and comfortable athleticwear pieces are on sale, including several new items from Outdoor Voices' Spring Collection. If you’re currently on the lookout for a matching workout set, hiking pants or just want to fill in the gaps in your current activewear wardrobe, you don't want to miss these deals. 

Outdoor Voices makes sustainable activewear that will last a lifetime and stay in your closet year after year. From one shoulder bras to leggings and trendy exercise skorts, you'll find everything you could need to give your workout wardrobe the proper refresh it deserves this summer.

Ahead, shop the best deals from the Outdoor Voices summer sale. There are limited quantities of these adorable marked-down workout clothes, so you won't want to wait too long before adding them to your cart.

The Exercise Dress
The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices
The Exercise Dress

You won't have to worry about the dreaded chub rub while wearing this dress that has built-in shorts. As an added bonus, this exercise dress available in multiple colors also has pockets.

$100$69
SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging
SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging
Outdoor Voices
SeamlessSmooth 7/8 Legging

Made with buttery-soft fabric and featuring a wide waistband, these OV leggings won't budge. They're recommended for low-impact activities like walks, yoga or hiking. 

$78$54
Doing Things Bra
Doing Things Bra
Outdoor Voices
Doing Things Bra

Made with OV's signature lightweight, breathable TechSweat fabric, the Doing Things Bra is a workout staple. 

$58$40
Hudson 2.5" Short
Hudson Short
Outdoor Voices
Hudson 2.5" Short

Prefer shorts for your summer workout rather than leggings? Opt for these comfy exercise shorts made with recycled materials and featuring a built-in liner. 

$58$39
Birdie Polo Dress
Birdie Polo Dress
Outdoor Voices
Birdie Polo Dress

If you're a golfer, or just want to look cute, this polo dress is a great option.

$98$68
RecTrek Jogger
RecTrek Jogger
Outdoor Voices
RecTrek Jogger

These classic track pant joggers have an adjustable drawstring and pockets. Made with RecTrek, these joggers are lightweight, element-resistant and stretchy.

$98$68
Court Dress
Court Dress
Outdoor Voices
Court Dress

Rock this tennis-inspired dress with a stylish cut-out on and off the court. It comes in three equally cute colors.

$108$75
Everyday Shortsleeve
Everyday Shortsleeve
Outdoor Voices
Everyday Shortsleeve

We love the subtle plum shade of this soft short sleeve tee that works exceptionally well with denim shorts, leggings or even joggers.

$38$26
The Exercise 3" Skort
The Exercise 3" Skort
Outdoor Voices
The Exercise 3" Skort

Exercise skirts have become a huge trend. Get this workout mini skirt with built-in shorts and phone pocket. 

$68$47
SeamlessSmooth 4.5" Short
SeamlessSmooth 4.5" Short
Outdoor Voices
SeamlessSmooth 4.5" Short

Score multiple colors of this bike short with an intriguing stripe down the side.

$48$33
RecNylon 4" Short
RecNylon 4" Short
Outdoor Voices
RecNylon 4" Short

Hikers will want a pair of the RecNylon 4" Short, which has large pockets and an adjustable belt.

$78$54

