Outdoor Voices sales are few and far between. The brand behind some the best stylish workout gear is getting ready for sunnier days with 30% off summer favorites. From everyday tees and tanks to best-selling sports bras and exercise shorts, the Outdoor Voices Summer Favorites Sale is marking down can't-miss activewear that's perfect for everything from hitting the gym to lounging around at home.

Shop the Summer Sale

Now through Monday, May 22, cute and comfortable athleticwear pieces are on sale, including several new items from Outdoor Voices' Spring Collection. If you’re currently on the lookout for a matching workout set, hiking pants or just want to fill in the gaps in your current activewear wardrobe, you don't want to miss these deals.

Outdoor Voices makes sustainable activewear that will last a lifetime and stay in your closet year after year. From one shoulder bras to leggings and trendy exercise skorts, you'll find everything you could need to give your workout wardrobe the proper refresh it deserves this summer.

Ahead, shop the best deals from the Outdoor Voices summer sale. There are limited quantities of these adorable marked-down workout clothes, so you won't want to wait too long before adding them to your cart.

The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress You won't have to worry about the dreaded chub rub while wearing this dress that has built-in shorts. As an added bonus, this exercise dress available in multiple colors also has pockets. $100 $69 Shop Now

Hudson 2.5" Short Outdoor Voices Hudson 2.5" Short Prefer shorts for your summer workout rather than leggings? Opt for these comfy exercise shorts made with recycled materials and featuring a built-in liner. $58 $39 Shop Now

RecTrek Jogger Outdoor Voices RecTrek Jogger These classic track pant joggers have an adjustable drawstring and pockets. Made with RecTrek, these joggers are lightweight, element-resistant and stretchy. $98 $68 Shop Now

Court Dress Outdoor Voices Court Dress Rock this tennis-inspired dress with a stylish cut-out on and off the court. It comes in three equally cute colors. $108 $75 Shop Now

Everyday Shortsleeve Outdoor Voices Everyday Shortsleeve We love the subtle plum shade of this soft short sleeve tee that works exceptionally well with denim shorts, leggings or even joggers. $38 $26 Shop Now

