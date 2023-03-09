The official first day of spring is less than two weeks away and putting on a fresh pair of sheets or changing out your duvet cover can instantly transform your bedroom for the new season. For the first time ever, beloved luxury bedding brand Parachute is hosting a Warehouse Sale with huge discounts on tons of linens, loungewear, and home items.

Until Monday, March 13, Parachute's bedding essentials are on sale for over 60% off. Plus, when you use code HAPPYHOME20 at checkout, you'll get an extra 20% off for even bigger savings.

Now is the perfect time to dress up your bed and swap out your sheets for a spring refresh. Expertly crafted, Parachute's premium quality bedding never goes out of style. Parachute rarely ever holds sales, so we suggest you hurry as these deals are way too good to miss.

Parachute also has more home goods beyond its bedding and bath collections, and the Warehouse Sale features steep markdowns on robes, rugs, and even home decor. To help you upgrade your bedroom this spring, we've picked out the best bedsheets, duvet covers, and sham sets on sale for as low as $20.

Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set Parachute Organic Textured Duvet Cover Set Experience complete comfort every night with this softly textured set. Both the duvet cover and shams are made from fluffy organic cotton and feature a subtle, liveable basketweave that’s designed for effortless layering. $309 $148 WITH CODE HAPPYHOME20 Shop Now

Linen Duvet Cover Parachute Linen Duvet Cover Made from the softest linen for a perfectly lived-in feel, this cover feels as good as it looks. $320 $218 WITH CODE HAPPYHOME20 Shop Now

Linen Sham Set Parachute Linen Sham Set Finish your bed with this set of two decorative shams that are washed for a perfectly lived-in feel from night one. $89 $61 WITH CODE HAPPYHOME20 Shop Now

Percale Duvet Cover Parachute Percale Duvet Cover Parachute's percale sheets are lightweight and durable with a crisp finish that only gets better with time. $190 $130 WITH CODE HAPPYHOME20 Shop Now

Parachute Waffle Robe Parachute Parachute Waffle Robe This waffle-knit robe, inspired by the world's finest spas, is at the top of must-haves for the colder months. You'll appreciate the hint of luxury and utilitarian pockets when you're relaxing in this loungewear. $129 $82 WITH CODE HAPPYHOME20 Shop Now

Cloud Cotton Quilt Parachute Cloud Cotton Quilt Burrow underneath this lofty, airy bedding essential, made of the finest 100% long-staple Turkish cotton and overstuffed for warmth. $289 $185 WITH CODE HAPPYHOME20 Shop Now

