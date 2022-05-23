Giving your bedroom a considerable upgrade at a decent price can be a hassle. Thankfully, the internet's favorite bedding brand, Parachute, is hosting its long-awaited Memorial Day Sale with discounts on bedding and bath essentials for a more comfortable home.

Until Monday, May 30, you can take 20% off everything from bedding to loungewear and bathroom bundle sets. Since Parachute rarely ever holds sales, some colorways and size options are already selling out, so we suggest you hurry.

Shop Parachute's Sale

Parachute also more home goods beyond its bedding and bath collections. The Memorial Day sale also has steep markdowns on scented candles, robes, rugs, and even bed frames. To help you upgrade your bedroom, bathroom and the rest of your house, we've picked out an array of Parachute's top-rated products on sale right now.

Find bestselling favorites from the Parachute Memorial Day Sale below.

Eco Comfort Mattress Parachute Eco Comfort Mattress Get a better night's sleep and upgrade your mattress with the Parachute Eco Comfort Mattress. It's eco-friendly and made with super soft New Zealand wool. $2,399 $1,919 Buy Now

Waffle Robe Parachute Waffle Robe This waffle-knit robe, inspired by the world's finest spas, is at the top of must-haves for every new mom. You'll appreciate the hint of luxury and utilitarian pockets when you're relaxing in this loungewear. $129 $103 Buy Now

Organic Cotton Venice Set Parachute Organic Cotton Venice Set Sink into naturally soft sheets with Parachute's organic cotton set. Shoppers describe the set as "truly the softest" and "the best sheets and comforter I have ever had." Designed without a top sheet, it has a super-soft duvet cover, pillowcase, and fitted sheet to upgrade your bed. You can also add a top sheet to your set for a little extra. $359 $287 Buy Now

Cloud Cotton Quilt Parachute Cloud Cotton Quilt This is just what you need when you want to sit back and relax for a movie night at home. $289 $231 Buy Now

Classic Starter Bathroom Bundle Parachute Classic Starter Bathroom Bundle Treat your whole family to a bundle of Parachute's luxurious, ridiculously soft towels. This starter set comes with four bath towels, four hand towels, four washcloths and one tub mat. $391 $369 Buy Now

Canvas Bolster Dog Bed Parachute Canvas Bolster Dog Bed You can't forget about your fluffy friend when you're shopping the Parachute Memorial Day Sale. The Canvas Bolster Dog Bed comes in three different sizes and gives your dog some comfortable support while they rest. $169 $135 Buy Now

Linen Top Parachute Linen Top Wear this linen top as a sleep shirt or as a comfortable loungewear set along with Parachute's matching linen pants. $74 $59 Buy Now

